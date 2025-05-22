Tunnel To Towers Foundation Honors The Memory Of Fallen Servicemembers By Delivering Mortgage-Free Homes To 25 Gold Star Families This Memorial Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Home recipients are in 18 states, stretching from coast to coast

Staten Island, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation underscores its commitment to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country by providing 25 mortgage-free homes to the families they left behind.

For Frank Siller, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO, easing this financial burden is the least we can do for those who laid down their lives for our country and our freedom.

“This Memorial Day, Tunnel to Towers honors the memory of those who volunteered to serve our great nation and did not make it home. Ensuring the families they left behind will always have a place to gather and celebrate their fallen hero is a tangible way to express America's gratitude and deliver a clear message that their loved one's sacrifice has not and will not be forgotten," said Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.

Some of the families who received mortgage-free homes this Memorial Day are:



Air Force Master Sergeant Chrystal Stuckey

Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Smith

Air Force Senior Airman Charles Wood

Army Staff Sergeant Ryan O'Hara

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves

Army Staff Sergeant Nino Livaudais

Army Sergeant Anthony Pagano

Army Sergeant First Class Travis Tikka

Army Specialist Robert Kirsopp

Army Staff Sergeant Michael Nelson

Army First Lieutenant Dustin Vincent

Navy Chief Petty Officer Mattias Fiser

Navy & Army Sergeant Gregory Ponci

Navy Chief Petty Officer Derrick Demery

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Marquard

USMC Gunnery Sergeant (EOD) John Fry

USMC Lieutenant Colonel Leonard Troxel

USMC Lieutenant Colonel Michael "Scott" Flurry Minnesota National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord

Minnesota National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord lost his life on December 5, 2019, when his Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a maintenance test.

He left behind his wife, Kaley, who was pregnant with their son, and their two-year-old daughter. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has ensured that the home CW2 Nord wanted his family to be in will be theirs forever.

“I am excited to be able to support and raise my children knowing that their father will never be forgotten...To be able to remain in the house that Charles worked countless hours on to finish for our family is priceless,” said Kaley.

Army Sergeant First Class Travis Tikka enlisted in the Army after high school in 1984. He served his country for 22 years, deploying to the Middle East, Somalia, and Panama. He retired in 2006 and pursued a second career with the Social Security Administration.

He was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma due to burn pit exposure during his deployments and passed on November 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and their children, Madyson and Mason. Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family's home.

“Tunnel to Towers has relieved a huge financial burden... Instead of focusing and worrying about finances, I can now focus on what is best for my family emotionally,” said Sara Tikka, SFC Tikka's wife.“We now have a future that looks a lot less scary. This organization will be with me and my children as we live our lives to the fullest, as Travis had wanted.”

Join Tunnel to Towers' mission to honor the sacrifices made by fallen servicemembers this Memorial Day by providing mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families by going to T2T.org and donating $11 a month.

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit to learn more.

