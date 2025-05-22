Author Dennis R. Garcia Receives Kansas Notable Book Award For Las Madres

Author Dennis R. Garcia receives a 2025 Kansas Notable Book award for Las Madres

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" is available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success , by Dennis R. Garcia, receives a 2025 Kansas Notable Book award. The State Library of Kansas annually recognizes 15 outstanding books that reflect the literary richness of Kansas, either through authorship or subject matter.

Published by the University Press of Kansas , Las Madres tells the true story of three generations of Latina women in Garcia's family as they forged a life in the American Midwest. The book highlights the experiences of Latina women whose contributions are too often absent from historical narratives, and offers a moving portrait of strength, hope, and family legacy rooted in Kansas.

“My thanks to the State Library of Kansas for recognizing Las Madres,” said Garcia.“This award honors the extraordinary women on whose shoulders I stand today. The award shines a light on the loving care all women across the Midwest gave their families, despite hardships and sacrifices, and ensures their legacy will never be forgotten. Their determination and strength will continue and be passed on to the generations that follow.”

The Kansas Notable Book award is a program of the State Library of Kansas. A committee of librarians, library staff, academics, and authors identify and review titles from among those published the previous year. The State Librarian then makes the final selection of 15 books. Garcia will be among the honorees recognized at an official awards ceremony at Washburn University in Topeka on September 19, 2025, the evening before the annual Kansas Book Festival.

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia's career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family's incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit .

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

