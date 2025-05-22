Your Doctors Online Crosses 1.5 Million Virtual Consultations In Canada & The U.S.

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online

Telehealth platform Your Doctors Online surpasses 1.5M virtual consultations, reflecting rising demand for accessible, 24/7 digital care.

- Raihan Masroor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Your Doctors Online , a leading telemedicine platform offering 24/7 access to licensed physicians, proudly announces it has surpassed 1.5 million virtual consultations across Canada and the United States. This milestone reflects the platform's continued growth and its critical role in making healthcare more accessible for families and individuals alike.

“Reaching this milestone is not just about numbers-it's about the countless moments we've been there for patients when they needed us most,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online.“From treating infections at midnight to managing mental health on the go, our mission has always been to put timely, high-quality care in the hands of everyone.”

Your Doctors Online offers around-the-clock online doctor consultations, prescription support, mental health care, and chronic disease management through secure chat and video. With rising demand for convenient and trustworthy care, the platform has become a preferred choice for hundreds of thousands of families across the region.

“As a working mom managing diabetes, I can't always make it to a clinic. Your Doctors Online gave me the freedom to get help when I needed it through an online doctor consultation-without rearranging my entire day and saved me a 3-hour clinic wait,” said Kritika Sen (name changed for privacy), a long-time user based in Barry, Ontario.

To meet the evolving needs of modern households, Your Doctors Online recently launched its All-In-One Family Plan. This innovative membership covers up to four family members, including spouses, college-aged children, or elderly parents, each with their own account.

“This new Family Plan is our response to a clear need for more accessible, always-on healthcare services that fit seamlessly into any family's lifestyle,” added Masroor.

The rise of Your Doctors Online comes amid booming interest in digital health:

>Canada's digital health market is projected to reach USD 3.93 billion by the end of 2025, with online doctor consultations alone expected to generate over USD 235 million.

>In the U.S., telehealth is forecasted to top USD 121 billion in 2025, with strong momentum toward USD 432 billion by 2032.

>A recent survey by Your Doctors Online found that 59% of Canadians want more government investment in virtual healthcare, and 40% are interested in virtual therapy or counseling.

These figures highlight a powerful shift: more patients are choosing digital-first care for its speed, flexibility, and effectiveness.

Your Doctors Online continues to lead the charge in digital care innovation. Looking ahead, the company is:

>Target 2 million virtual consultations by end of 2026

>Expanding bilingual and multicultural care teams to better serve diverse populations, especially new immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers

>Hosting public workshops to educate and familiarize the general public with virtual healthcare benefits and usage

>Launching integrated follow-up reminders and digital health records for continuity of care

>Piloting partnerships with workplaces, and senior care networks to provide embedded virtual care access

“We envision a future where accessing a doctor is as seamless as sending a text,” said Masroor.“Virtual care is not a backup option-it's the new front door to healthcare.”



Vivek Seal

Your Doctors Online

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.