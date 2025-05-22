Elena Brovelli Showcases Textile Portal 'Ligea' At Milan Gala Supporting Women's Health

A moment from Brovelli's silent ritual: where creation becomes passage.

Ligea, a spiritual Portal by Elena Brovelli, created for the FIRA Gala and auctioned to support women's research.

Elena Brovelli in her white habit, embracing the Portal Elena – Opera Viva in a silent ritual of union.

Presented at Fondazione FIRA's Milan Gala, Elena Brovelli's textile Portal“Ligea” supports research on women's autoimmune and rheumatological diseases.

- Elena Brovelli

UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artist Elena Brovelli presented her textile portal“Ligea” during the charity Gala Donne in Movimento organized by the Fondazione Italiana per la Ricerca in Reumatologia (FIRA). The event took place at the Museo Nazionale Scienza e Tecnologia Leonardo da Vinci, with over 200 guests attending to support research on women's autoimmune and rheumatological diseases.

“Ligea” was part of a charity auction featuring works by over 30 contemporary artists and was displayed inside the museum's Leonardo Hall of Columns. Brovelli's piece stood out as a silent and immersive presence within the evening's program, which included live performances by La Scala étoiles Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko, as well as violinist Anita Baldissin, a student at the Milan Conservatory.

“I don't create artworks, I open portals,” Brovelli has stated through her curatorial team, Beyond the Rules.“They are spaces for inner reflection, emotional release, and transformation.”

Elena Brovelli, whose work has gained increasing international recognition, is known for her Live Performances and textile structures defined as Portals - not traditional artworks, but contemplative environments shaped through fabric, silence, breath, and ritual. Her artistic language integrates elements such as the universal embrace, the scent of palo santo, and meditative stillness. Each Portal is intended to host an emotional resonance rather than deliver a visual message.

“Ligea” continues a trajectory that began with her immersive exhibition Touch Her Soul, presented during the Milan Design Week 2025, and follows her participation in initiatives such as the Fondazione De Marchi benefit auction and a design-focused collaboration with Porsche.

BrovelIi does not appear in interviews or public presentations. Her presence is expressed only through silent Live Performances, during which she creates Portals in a state of trance-like concentration.

Her upcoming itinerary includes curated exhibitions and performance-based presentations in Innsbruck, Munich, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Rome, Dubai, and additional cities yet to be publicly disclosed.

“Her Portals are not objects to be observed. They are spatial experiences, woven thresholds that invite a shift in perception,” says the curatorial team at Beyond the Rules.

The event raised funds for the Carla Fracci Research Grant, dedicated to young scientists studying autoimmune diseases in women. More information is available at:

