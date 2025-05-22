PAHO – Spain’S Ministry Of Health Strengthen Cooperation In Organ, Tissue, And Cell Donation And Transplantation In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)On the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78), director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Jarbas Barbosa, and the minister of health of the Kingdom of Spain, Mónica García Gómez, signed a Letter of Intent to boost cooperation in organ, tissue, and cell donation and transplantation. The aim is to expand equitable access to these procedures in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Letter will focus on implementing the Regional Action Plan on Donation and Equitable Access to Transplantation, and on strengthening the Ibero-American Network/Council on Donation and Transplantation (RCIDT). This network serves as a key platform for developing capacities and regulatory frameworks in the region's countries.

“Having robust, safe, and well-coordinated transplant systems is essential to respond to the health needs of the population,” stated PAHO director, Jarbas Barbosa.“This alliance with Spain enhances regional efforts to improve legal frameworks, technical capacities, and operational networks, guided by the principles of equity and solidarity.”

Established in 2005 with the joint impetus of PAHO and the government of Spain, the RCIDT brings together 21 Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries from Latin America and Europe. Since its founding, the Network has promoted the creation of national agencies, the formulation of public policies, the training of professionals, and the adoption of common ethical and technical standards, significantly contributing to the institutional strengthening of donation and transplant systems. In this effort, the National Transplant Organization (ONT) of Spain has played a central role as the Permanent Secretariat of the RCIDT and as a WHO Collaborating Centre.

During the signing ceremony, the authorities highlighted the value of this alliance in moving towards more just and effective health systems.

“This agreement reflects Spain's continuous commitment to health cooperation in the region,” said minister García.“We will continue to work alongside PAHO to strengthen national capacities and promote fairer and more equitable access to donation and transplantation.”

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed soon, establishing a roadmap for the 2025–2026 period. Planned activities include organizing the annual RCIDT meetings, as well as implementing technical initiatives agreed upon by both parties. PAHO will assume technical coordination, while the ministry of health, through the ONT, will lead the organization of the meetings. The agreement also includes a financial contribution from Spain to support its implementation.

