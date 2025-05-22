403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honda Expands Production Capacity By Adding New Production Line At Fourth Motorcycle Plant In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), Honda's motorcycle production and sales subsidiary in India will build a fourth production line at its fourth plant (Vithalapur, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat). Planned to begin operation in 2027, the new line will have an annual production capacity of 650,000 units, bringing the total capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million units, making it Honda's largest assembly plant for Honda motorcycles in the world.
HMSI currently has four production plants in India with a total annual production capacity of 6.14 million units. In addition, the cumulative production volume reached 70 million units in April of this year, after 25 years since start of production in 2001.
The fourth plant started operation in February 2016 with an annual production capacity of 600,000 units, and in June of the same year, the company expanded its capacity to 1.2 million units with the start of its second line. Furthermore, the third line started operation in January 2024, taking annual production capacity to 1.96 million units.
Honda will be investing approximately 9.2 billion rupees (1 rupee = 1.75 yen, and approximately 16.1 billion Japanese yen) to construct a fourth line capable of producing 650,000 units of 125cc class motorcycles per year on the premises of the fourth plant.
This will bring 1800 new jobs and increase the total production capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million units, making it one of Honda's largest assembly plants for motorcycles in the world. In addition to the fourth production line at the fourth plant, HMSI's total annual production capacity is expected to increase from the current 6.14 million units to approximately 7 million units in 2027 through further expansion of production capacity planned for other plants in India.
HMSI currently has four production plants in India with a total annual production capacity of 6.14 million units. In addition, the cumulative production volume reached 70 million units in April of this year, after 25 years since start of production in 2001.
The fourth plant started operation in February 2016 with an annual production capacity of 600,000 units, and in June of the same year, the company expanded its capacity to 1.2 million units with the start of its second line. Furthermore, the third line started operation in January 2024, taking annual production capacity to 1.96 million units.
Honda will be investing approximately 9.2 billion rupees (1 rupee = 1.75 yen, and approximately 16.1 billion Japanese yen) to construct a fourth line capable of producing 650,000 units of 125cc class motorcycles per year on the premises of the fourth plant.
This will bring 1800 new jobs and increase the total production capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million units, making it one of Honda's largest assembly plants for motorcycles in the world. In addition to the fourth production line at the fourth plant, HMSI's total annual production capacity is expected to increase from the current 6.14 million units to approximately 7 million units in 2027 through further expansion of production capacity planned for other plants in India.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment