Gold Price In Qatari Market Increases By 4.21 Percent This Week
Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 4.21 percent during the current week, reaching $3338.25000 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).
QNB data showed that the price of gold per ounce rose from $3203.26590, the level recorded last Sunday.
The data also showed a increase in the prices of other precious metals on a weekly basis, with silver rising by 4.06 percent to $33.62000 per ounce, from $32.31000 at the beginning of the week. Platinum increased by 8.78 percent, reaching $1082.06000 per ounce, compared to $994.64580 on Sunday.
