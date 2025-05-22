Apogee Hires Global Dod Growth Expert Pete Brady As Vice President Of Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Effective May 2025, Brady's role will focus on advancing Apogee's transition into the unrestricted federal market, as well as leading the company's long-term strategic growth initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding Apogee's strategic market presence and accelerating new business and markets to position the company as an industry leader in defense innovation and solutions.

"Pete brings a tremendous amount of proven capability to Apogee and I look forward to the value creation he brings to our mission areas," said Frank Varga, President and CEO of Apogee. "Pete's ability to drive growth initiatives centered around our core customers, including National Security Stakeholders, Special Operations, and Next Generation Defense Initiatives aligns with our mission and vision for the future."

Prior to joining Apogee, Brady successfully led growth teams across multiple organizations, leveraging his expertise in acquisition strategy, including work with the General Services Administration (GSA), Assisted Acquisition Services, and FEDSIM. His ability to forge strategic government and industry partnerships has consistently delivered measurable growth, increased brand visibility, and has resulted in major business acquisition sales across the industry.

Brady is a retired officer in the United States Army with multiple overseas assignments as well as combat deployments across Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, and Central Africa. He holds a master's degree in engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization dedicated to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with regional offices across the nation, Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Learn more about what peak performance looks like at .

