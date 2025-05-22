Marriott International Signs Agreement To Debut St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Brand In Costa Rica

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This extraordinary development underscores our continued commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio in key destinations across the Caribbean and Central America," said Uriel Burak, Marriott International Vice President, Development, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). "Costa Rica continues to experience growing demand for high-end travel and residential offerings, and we are proud to work with Solana PA, S.R.L. to bring the first St. Regis hotel and residences to Costa Rica."

"We are honored to bring the iconic St. Regis brand to Costa Rica and to create a landmark destination in one of the most exceptional oceanfront settings in the region," said Alberto Halabe, Partner at Solana. "This project reflects our deep appreciation for Costa Rica's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and environmental stewardship. Together with Marriott International, we look forward to delivering a resort and residential experience that embodies the spirit of Pura Vida through the unmatched elegance and service of St. Regis."

Inspired by the local culture and its ocean surroundings, the new-build St. Regis Papagayo is slated to feature 120 hotel rooms and 143 residential units, offering unequaled luxury experiences for guests and residents alike. The hotel expects to offer six distinct culinary venues, including Casa Club for casual gourmet dining; The Cliff, inspired by Japanese and Costa Rican influences; a Beach Club & Grill; and the signature St. Regis Bar & Speakeasy. Other planned amenities include the St. Regis Library, multiple swimming pools, a spa, an exclusive beach club, and 7,750 ft2 of indoor space and 2,475 ft2 of outdoor space for meetings and banquets space for celebrations and exquisite gatherings.

Strategically located between Panama Bay and Culebra Bay, just 25 minutes from Liberia International Airport, the St. Regis Papagayo will offer 634 linear yards of beachfront and breathtaking views of the Gulf of Papagayo. The resort will expand the luxury enclave in Papagayo, further solidifying the area's reputation as a premier luxury.

This new project arrives at a time of significant potential for luxury experiences in Costa Rica. The esteemed Mexican architecture firm, Sordo Madaleno, will bring this vision to life. They are currently designing several luxury resort projects with Marriott, including the St. Regis Costa Mujeres and a dual-brand luxury development in Costa Mujeres.

Promising maximum luxury and comfort in every detail, Gensler Mexico City has been selected as the principal interior design firm. Maat Handasa will lead the landscape architectural project, TalentChef will act as a food and beverage consultant, and Ana Ramirez of Ancestral Handmade Hotels will contribute her expertise as a wellness consultant. GFG Securities LLC advised Solana PA, S.R.L. in the negotiation of the St. Regis agreements and the successful debt raise for the project.

The St. Regis brand in currently features six landmark hotels and resorts across the CALA region. The St. Regis Papagayo marks a significant milestone in Marriott's luxury expansion in Costa Rica, as the company debuts the timeless elegance and innovative spirit of The St. Regis brand to the country, offering guests unparalleled experiences in this stunning destination.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,500 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at , and for the latest company news, visit . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram .

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.

ABOUT GFG SECURITIES

GFG Securities, LLC ("GFG Securities") is a boutique real estate investment banking firm assisting public and privately owned businesses with domestic and international investment banking services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic consulting services. Headquartered in Miami, FL, GFG Securities has acted as the primary liaison in debt and equity capital raising transactions exceeding $3 billion, with transaction values between US$20 million and US$500 million. Visit for more company information.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.