WORLD's LARGEST INDOOR PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE SETS SIGHTS ON ASIA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Japan - and the broader Asia-Pacific region - represents a major opportunity for The Picklr. As Pickleball is beginning to take root within the market, Japan is quickly becoming a focal point for the brand. With its easy-to-learn rules, welcoming culture, and ability to bring people of all ages together, pickleball has captured the attention of Japan.

The first Picklr facility is slated to open in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with 20 clubs planned in the country within the next five years. Targeted facility locations include Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka, Aichi, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Kyoto, Miyagi, Hiroshima and Okinawa. Facilities will be located in retail, office, light-industrial and purpose-built spaces, designed to meet the needs of local communities while maintaining The Picklr's consistent, premium experience.

"Japan is known for valuing precision, wellness and community - all things built into The Picklr DNA. Expansion into this market allows us a chance to help shape what pickleball looks like on a global stage, " said The Picklr CEO Jorge Barragan. "For us, Japan is more than a market - it's a launchpad for how The Picklr can lead the charge in Asia, just like we've done in the U.S. We're not just creating courts; we're creating a culture. And we believe that culture will resonate in Japan."

"Our mission is to set a new standard for the sport in Japan, combining professional-grade facilities, top-tier programming, and a scalable model that can support long-term growth, said Kenton Stehr, CEO of Nippon Pickleball Holdings. "Japan deserves a world-class pickleball experience, and it was clear, based on what The Picklr has built in the US, that we will be able to deliver that to the Japanese market.

With development oversight and ongoing support from The Picklr's corporate team in Utah, all Japan-based clubs will reflect the same aesthetic, amenities, programming, and membership offerings as clubs in the U.S. and Canada. While the brand's signature features will remain consistent, the Japan team will have the flexibility to develop partnerships uniquely suited to their respective market.

The Picklr's entry into Japan is poised to meet the same fast-growing demand for indoor pickleball facilities seen in the United States and Canada. Year to date, The Picklr has sold more than 500 locations globally with plans for more than 80 to open by the end of 2025.

For more information about The Picklr Japan, please visit .

For more information about The Picklr and its global network of clubs, please visit .

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is the world's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 state-of-the-art clubs sold in the US, Canada and Japan, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram , LinkedI , Faceboo , and TikTo for news on locations and tournaments, or visit /franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT NIPPON PICKLEBALL HOLDINGS:

Nippon Pickleball Holdings Co., Ltd. (株式会社日本ピックルボールホールディングス), headquartered in Tokyo, is at the forefront of pickleball's rapid growth in Japan. The company's portfolio includes Mino Pickleball, one of the country's leading pickleball brands, and Pickle Tokyo, a dynamic media platform and community that introduces thousands of new players to the sport through engaging content and events. As the exclusive master franchisee of The Picklr in Japan, Nippon Pickleball Holdings is dedicated to creating premium indoor pickleball experiences that foster community, drive participation, and elevate the sport nationwide. The company strives to become the comprehensive home for all things pickleball in Japan. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">nipponpicklebal .

Picklr Media Assets: HERE

SOURCE The Picklr