Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Pendency And Proposed Class Action Settlement On Behalf Of Purchasers Of Azure Power Global Limited Securities

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure") equity securities (OTC: AZREF):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT, SETTLEMENT HEARING, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Azure equity shares between January 1, 2020 and November 20, 2024, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

Excluded from the Settlement Class are Defendants, the officers and directors of the Company, at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns, any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest, and Azure shareholders Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ") and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System ("OMERS") and all current and former affiliates, employees, officers, directors, and representatives of CDPQ and OMERS, respectively. Also excluded from the Settlement Class are all persons or entities who would otherwise be Members of the Settlement Class, but who exclude themselves by validly and timely submitting a request for exclusion.1

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Southern District of New York, that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, Serap Lokman, on behalf of herself and all members of the Settlement Class, and Azure, Ranjit Gupta, Murali Subramanian and Pawan Kumar Agrawal (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above- captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $23,000,000.00 (the "Settlement"). Lead Plaintiff and Lead Counsel estimate that if all affected Azure shares elect to participate in the Settlement, the average recovery per share could be approximately $0.57, before deduction of any fees, expenses, costs, and awards as described in the Notice.

In exchange for the Settlement and the release of the Releasing Plaintiffs' Claims against the Released Defendants' Parties, Azure has agreed, on behalf of Defendants, to create a $23,000,000.00 cash fund, which may accrue interest, to be distributed, after deduction of Court-awarded attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, Notice and Administration Expenses, Taxes, and any other fees or expenses approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund"), among all Settlement Class Members who submit valid Claim Forms and are found to be eligible to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund ("Authorized Claimants").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods on September 5, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, in Courtroom 12C of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, consider whether: (i) the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and should be approved; (ii) the proposed plan for allocating the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Plan of Allocation") to Settlement Class Members is fair and reasonable and should be approved; and (iii) Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses, and any award to the Lead Plaintiff for her time and expenses in representing the interests of the Settlement Class, are reasonable and should be approved. This Notice describes important rights you may have and what steps you must take if you wish to participate in the Settlement, object, or be excluded from the Settlement Class. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically or via videoconference, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. A full Notice and Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the settlement website, , or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Azure Securities Settlement

c/o Claims Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Toll-free: 877-853-4123

Email: [email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Shannon L. Hopkins

Gregory M. Potrepka

1111 Summer Street, Suite 403

Stamford, CT 06905

203-992-4523

[email protected]

[email protected]

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (for U.S. mail), received by the private carrier (for FedEx, UPS, etc.), or submitted online no later than August 29, 2025 to the Claims Administrator at the address above. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is postmarked (for U.S. mail), received by the private carrier (for FedEx, UPS, etc.), or e-mailed, no later than August 15, 2025 to the Claims Administrator. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application including a Lead Plaintiff Award, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Settling Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are postmarked (for U.S. mail), received by the private carrier (for FedEx, UPS, etc.), or e-mailed, no later than August 15, 2025.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: MAY 21, 2025

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

1 Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms shall maintain the same meaning as those set forth in the Stipulation, which can be viewed and/or obtained at .

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED