New 2025 State Of The Cruise Industry Report Shows Cruising Is A Vibrant Tourism Sector Growing Steadily To Meet Rising Consumer Demand And Delivering Significant Global Economic Impact

The cruise industry continues to attract passengers of all ages, with Gen-X and Millennials leading the way.

From family-friendly adventures to high-end cultural journeys, cruise lines are continuously innovating to fulfill the aspirations of global travelers.

Steady and responsible industry growth continues with 37.7 million cruise passengers projected in 2025 and consumers showing strong intent to cruise – 82% of cruisers will cruise again and 68% of international travelers are considering taking their first cruise. With more than $168 billion in global economic impact and 1.6 million jobs supported, the value of cruise tourism to communities is clear.

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice of the global cruise community, has released its annual State of the Cruise Industry report highlighting the industry's vibrancy driven by travel trends, diversity of cruising choices, and innovative travel experiences aligned with increasing consumer demand.

"CLIA's 2025 State of the Cruise Industry report shows that cruising continues to be one of the most dynamic and resilient sectors in tourism, growing in line with strong demand for cruise holidays, particularly among younger generations and new-to-cruise travelers," said Bud Darr, president and CEO of CLIA. "The industry is also an essential economic driver, contributing over $168 billion to communities around the world, supporting 1.6 million jobs and investing tens of billions today in the sustainable fleet of the future."

2025 Trends Showcasing a Vibrant Travel Sector



First-time cruisers are driving growth with 31% of passengers in the last two years being new to cruise, reflecting the sector's high satisfaction ratings and ability to attract new customers.

Intent to cruise: 82% of those who have cruised plan to cruise again. Gen-X and Millennials are among the most enthusiastic cruisers, drawn to the variety of cruise experiences, ability to visit multiple destinations and value of a cruise holiday.

Multi-generational travel: Cruise holidays offer experiences for all ages – nearly one third of cruise guests sail with three or more generations.

Cruise travel earns higher satisfaction ratings compared to other holiday choices as shown in repeat factors – 25% of repeat cruisers sail two or more times per year; 14% of cruise travelers cruise twice a year; and 11% of cruisers take three to five cruises a year. Expedition and exploration cruises are the fastest-growing segments of cruise with 22% more passengers choosing these voyages in 2024 over 2023.

Cruising Features Choice, Value, and Sustainability



Variety of choice: With over 300 ocean-going cruise ships and thousands of itineraries to choose from, there is a cruise for everyone. From family-friendly adventures to high-end cultural experiences to expedition journeys, the cruise industry is constantly evolving to fulfill the interests and aspirations of travelers.

Responsible tourism: Cruise guests book their trips well in advance and cruise companies reserve port calls a year or more in advance, demonstrating that cruise tourism is managed tourism.

Cruise is pursuing a variety of sustainable alternative energy sources and investing in propulsion technologies with conversion capabilities that can be adapted for use of low-to-zero-emissions fuels once they are available at scale.

By 2028, 50% of all new cruise ship capacity will have engines that can run on LNG/methanol and are able to switch to bio- or synthetic-LNG with little or no engine modifications. More than 61% of CLIA's fleet is equipped to be able to connect to onshore power, a figure set to reach 72% by 2028.

Important Economic Contributor

While only two percent of global tourism, the cruise sector has significant economic impact in communities around the world, generating over $168 billion in global economic impact in 2023 – the highest on record. In the U.S., the cruise industry supported over $65 billion in total economic impact in 2023, supporting 290,000 jobs and $25 billion in wages and salaries.

In addition, the cruise industry's impact benefits communities around the world through local sourcing of goods and services, and spending before and after each cruise as 69% of passengers stay one or more nights in a hotel. Additionally, 6 in 10 cruisers return to a destination they first visited by cruise, extending the economic impact of cruising to communities well into the future.



The global cruise industry welcomed 34.6 million cruise passengers in 2024, with 37.7 million expected in 2025.

North America remains the top source market for cruise, with a 13% increase in 2024 over 2023.

In 2024, Caribbean/Bahamas/Bermuda itineraries remained the most popular, with 43% of all cruise passengers sailing to the Caribbean in 2024, followed by the Mediterranean and other European destinations.

CLIA member lines will welcome 11 new ships to the global fleet in 2025; 56 new CLIA member ocean-going ships are on order from 2025-2036, representing a $56.8 billion investment and proof of the confidence in cruising's future. To put the industry growth in context, over 70% of cruise ships are small to mid-size – both now and through the 2030 orderbook.

To view the full 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report, visit here .

See CLIA's full Contribution of Cruise Tourism to the Global Economy 2023 report here .

About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the preeminent cruise trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry and its members as the leading authority of the global cruise community. CLIA represents oceangoing member lines which comprise more than 90% of global cruise passenger capacity, including the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines, as well as a business community of leading ports, destinations, shipyards and maritime product and service providers, and the largest network of travel professionals who specialise in cruise travel. Together with its members and partners, CLIA supports policies and practices that foster safe, secure, healthy and sustainable cruise operations; tourism strategies that maximise the socioeconomic benefits of cruise travel; and technologies and innovations designed to support the industry's pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050. The organization's global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, and Australasia.

For more information, please visit cruising or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube with our handle @CLIAGlobal-or on LinkedIn .

