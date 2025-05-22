Atopic Dermatitis 68-Market Drug Forecast And Market Analysis To 2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis: 68-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added tooffering.This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast (PBF) sales for atopic dermatitis, covered in the analyst's report "Atopic Dermatitis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis", published in March 2025. In addition to PBF sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 61 geographical markets (61M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the analyst's World Markets Healthcare and POLI Price Intelligence databases. For more information on the methodology and assumptions used in the analyst's forecast extrapolations, please refer to the Methodology and Assumptions tabs in the Excel model for this report.

The analyst estimated that the atopic dermatitis market was $12.0 billion across the 68MM in 2023. By the end of the forecast period in 2033, sales across these markets will reach $28.6 billion, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This strong growth will be fuelled by driven by the launch of 17 late-stage pipeline agents in the 7MM, increase in treatment options for all age groups and severities, high diagnosed prevalence of atopic dermatitis and high treatment rates across all markets in the 7MM, and novel mechanisms of action anticipated to enter the atopic dermatitis market over the forecast period.

Scope



Overview of AD - including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.?

Topline AD drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs in the 7MM.?

Key topics covered include assessment of marketed and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.?

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.? Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers.

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.?

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the atopic dermatitis (AD) therapeutics market.?

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the seven-market AD market in the future.?

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.?

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.?

Track drug sales in the seven-market AD therapeutics market from 2023-2033.? Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation

2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Managing analyst

2.5.3 Therapy area directors

2.5.4 Epidemiologist

2.5.5 Epidemiology reviewers

2.5.6 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.7 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence

3 About the Analyst

Companies Featured



AbbVie

Aclaris Therapeutics

Acrotech Biopharma

Amgen

AOBiome Therapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Astria Therapeutics

Dermavant

Eli Lilly

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte

Japan Tobacco

Kyowa Kirin

LEO Pharma

Maruho

Nektar

Otsuka

Pfizer

Regeneron

Sanofi

Torii Pharmaceutical Union Therapeutics

