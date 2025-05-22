Total Ancillary Joins Forces With Woundgenex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance to Raise Administrative Support Standards for Wound Care Professionals Nationwide

DALLAS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providers now will have access to additional support services, thanks to an alliance between leading wound care solutions provider Total Ancillary and WoundGenex, a trusted name in wound care associated administrative services. The partnership enhances Total Ancillary's ability to deliver an end-to-end ecosystem of support from patient scheduling to treatment, coding, billing and reimbursement.

“We aim to significantly and continuously improve wound care for providers and their patients, and our alliance with WoundGenex will enable us to do that on an even deeper level,” said Joe Smithco, chief sales officer at Total Ancillary.“This partnership represents our shared commitment to provider success. Together, we're delivering smarter, more integrated support across the wound care continuum. By optimizing the back-office details, we enable clinicians to focus more on patient care.”

WoundGenex offers tailored administrative services designed to help providers improve workflow efficiency, reduce claim denials and support clinical accuracy. The company's robust suite of solutions complements Total Ancillary's expanding portfolio of skin substitutes, digital tools and services. Effective revenue cycle management not only increases cash flow - it also shortens the time between claims submissions and payments, enhances the patient experience, and helps reduce coding-related errors and fraud, all of which support a more stable and efficient clinical environment.

By joining forces, Total Ancillary and WoundGenex are helping to bridge the gap between clinical outcomes and operational performance. Providers can now benefit from seamless access to additional tools that support documentation accuracy, streamline revenue cycle processes, and maintain alignment with evolving payer expectations.

“At WoundGenex, we believe great clinical care and patient outcomes should never be compromised by administrative burden. We're proud to align with Total Ancillary to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions that enhance financial performance and operational efficiency at every level,” said Tom Smith, CEO of WoundGenex.“Together, we're raising the bar for revenue cycle management and clinical documentation improvement in wound care - empowering providers nationwide to deliver better care with greater confidence. The integration of services is already underway and available to Total Ancillary's national client base.”

About Total Ancillary

An end-to-end wound care management company, Total Ancillary is committed to improving the care continuum by supporting healthcare providers with customized technology, highly advanced products, and streamlined administrative services. Through its proprietary Healthview360TM software, Total Ancillary provides innovative, seamless solutions to streamline clinic operations and support care delivery. The company also offers a comprehensive range of advanced skin substitutes designed for various wound types and healing stages. Total Ancillary has a widespread subscriber base with main offices in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit .

About WoundGenex

Founded in 2014 in Tampa, Florida, WoundGenex is a wound care-focused administrative services company specializing in revenue cycle management (RCM) and clinical documentation improvement (CDI). With a team of experts and a mission to support wound care practitioners through tailored solutions, WoundGenex enables efficient practice operations and accurate reimbursement pathways. For more information, visit .

