Upbring Expands Child Wellbeing Zones to Austin's Rundberg Neighborhood, Aims for ZIP Code-Level Change Through Community Partnership

Austin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit committed to advancing child wellbeing, today announced the expansion of its seconddebuting in the Rundberg neighborhood of Austin. The initiative builds on the momentum of Upbring's recent Child Wellbeing Zone launch in South Dallas and reflects the organization's bold, community-based approach to prevent abuse before it happens.

In Austin, Upbring is partnering with trusted local organizations and leaders-across sectors and backgrounds-who are rooted in the community. From grassroots changemakers and advocacy partners to churches, nonprofits and neighborhood coalitions, these collaborators bring essential perspective and capacity to co-design a Child Wellbeing Zone that reflects Rundberg's unique needs and strengths.

“My goal: to make Austin the best place to be a kid,” said Mayor Kirk Watson.“Through this new initiative, Upbring isn't just offering services-they're helping rebuild the very fabric of our neighborhoods and making them better places for our kids.”

Each Child Wellbeing Zone begins surrounding a single family with personalized, wraparound support. From there, the model expands-household by household-into a broader network of care that can ultimately scale to support up to 2,000 children, representing as many as 1,000 households, within a single ZIP code. Services include parenting support and coaching, behavioral and emotional health screenings, educational engagement, housing and utility assistance, workforce readiness and access to economic opportunities-all coordinated through holistic, trauma-informed case management.

“Upbring is doing more than supporting families-they're strengthening our communities from the ground up,” said Council Member José“Chito” Vela, who represents District 4.“I'm proud to represent the Rundberg area, a place rooted in resilience and community, and I'm grateful for Upbring's bold vision. I look forward to working together to create lasting change-block by block, family by family.”

The Rundberg neighborhood was identified not only for its urgent needs, but also for its vibrant history of community activism and strong local networks. This new Zone is a shared investment in Central Texas' future-guided by those who call the community home and shaped by a shared vision for what's possible when children and families are resourced, supported and believed in.

“We believe children and families thrive when they are part of a truly supportive community,” said Mike Loo, President & CEO of Upbring.“Together with organizations like Dream Together 2030 , we're bridging grassroots momentum with institutional scale to build a framework for lasting transformation.”

“We are collaborating with Rundberg in alignment with our expectations that the Eastern Crescent-historically marked by disproportionate impacts on Black communities-be acknowledged, valued, and prioritized in our collective efforts.” said Sherwynn Patton, President of Dream Together 2030.“Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to community voice, lived experience, and long-term investment in the brilliance of those most impacted.”



The launch in Runberg marks the next chapter in Upbring's commitment to community-rooted, scalable solutions that address the root causes of abuse and neglect. As Child Wellbeing Zones continue to expand across Texas, Upbring continues to invite mission-aligned partners to join the movement.



Upbring is actively seeking collaborators in Austin to help sustain support for the first participating family and expand the Zone's reach in Runberg. Ideal partners include schools, healthcare providers, advocacy groups, churches, funders and other organizations committed to child and family wellbeing.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

