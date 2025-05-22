ED Raids At Multiple Locations In Bengal In Connection With Bogus Financial Schemes Racket
Sources aware of the development said that simultaneous raid and search operations were being conducted in five locations in Arambagh of Hooghly district and Bolpur in Birbhum district.
The name of the financial entity in question, which has been accused of cheating investors by floating bogus financial investment schemes, is LFS Broking. Sources said that raids and search operations are being conducted at the residences and offices of the director and some top employees of the entity.
At Arambagh, the raid and search operations were being conducted at the residence of Dilip Matiti, the director of the said entity. Each team of ED officials is escorted by central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel.
At the same time, parallel raids and search operations were being conducted at the residences of some top employees of the financial entity, namely, Alok Roy, Sourav Adhikari, and Sahil Seikh.
At the same time, raid and search operations are being conducted at a resort in Arambagh. The owner of the resort, Ziaur Rahaman, is currently behind bars on similar charges of duping investors by floating bogus investment schemes.
Rahaman, sources said, had a business connection with the LFS Broking. Besides India, he also had business interests in Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.
Information regarding the floating of a bogus financial investment scheme by the said entity surfaced when a couple of investors committed suicide after losing all their savings, with one of them even committing suicide at an office of the entity.
However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any arrest has taken place in the matter amid the raids and the search operations.
CommentsNo comment