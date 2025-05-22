Unisys Named A Leader In Nelsonhall's 2025 Attack Surface Management NEAT Evaluation

Unisys recognized for best-in-class technology, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework, and quantum risk assessments

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) has been named a leader in the 2025 Attack Surface Management (ASM) report by global analyst firm NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT). The company was awarded two leader designations in the Overall and Integration in Wider Cyber Resiliency Strategy market segments, solidifying its position as a front-runner in threat exposure management. Unisys was also positioned as a 'high achiever' in the report for the Automated Attack Surface Management Services segment.

The NEAT analyzes the performance of vendors with attack surface management offerings, allowing strategic sourcing managers to assess vendors' capabilities across various criteria and business situations. This is the first year NelsonHall has evaluated ASM capabilities as part of its NEAT series.

"Being named a leader in NelsonHall's inaugural ASM NEAT evaluation is more than just recognition - it's validation of our relentless pursuit to redefine cyber resiliency for the modern enterprise," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure at Unisys. "As digital ecosystems expand and threats grow more sophisticated, organizations need partners who don't just react to risks but anticipate and neutralize them. At Unisys, we combine cutting-edge AI, intelligent automation, and deep security expertise to help our clients stay ahead - turning visibility into action and risk into resilience."

Unisys is the only vendor to have added quantum risk assessments to measure organizations' current levels of cryptography against quantum attacks, showcasing the company's innovative footprint in the emerging ASM space. Its secure-by-design approach, powered by AI-driven asset labelling and manual verification, enables faster, more accurate threat resolution.

Additional Unisys strengths cited in the report include:



Security transformation and digital trust operations



Integrated cloud, workplace, and network security

Deep client alignment through delivery via Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and government frameworks

Mike Smart, senior IT services analyst, NelsonHall, said, "Unisys is positioned as a leader in NelsonHall's 2025 Attack Surface Management NEAT due to its best-of-breed technology, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework, and AI labeling of assets that enable evaluation of the client's security posture and identify assets that can benefit from automated patching, microsegmentation, and other security controls. These strengths are reflected in a case study where the client reports identification of 5- 15k vulnerabilities with 70% remediated within 30 days."

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys and follow us on LinkedIn .

