Community Associations Institute Introduces Dawn M. Bauman, CAE As Its Next Chief Executive Officer

Falls Church, Va., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, has been named the next chief executive officer of Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority on the community association housing model that includes condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives

Bauman begins her new role on July 1. She succeeds Tom Skiba, who is retiring after 23 years of service.

Following Skiba's retirement announcement in late 2024, CAI launched a comprehensive executive search process. The CAI Board of Trustees formed a CEO search task force in January chaired by Greg Smith, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, a CAI past president. The task force included current and former board members representing all aspects of the organization.

“I am honored and excited to serve as CAI's next chief executive officer,” says Bauman.“Together, with our board, chapters, members, staff, and partners-we have an extraordinary opportunity to shape what's next for our industry. This is our moment to lead with innovation, unity, and purpose. I'm excited to build on CAI's strong foundation as we elevate our profession and strengthen the communities we serve.”

Bauman has held leadership roles within CAI for more than two decades, most recently as chief strategy officer and executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. Her deep experience in advocacy, education, and community building has earned the trust and respect of CAI's members and partners.

“Dawn brings unparalleled institutional knowledge, an extraordinary commitment to our mission, and a clear vision for the future,” says Melissa Ramsey, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM, president of the CAI Board of Trustees.

The leadership transition will take place over the next month with Skiba and Bauman working closely to ensure a seamless handoff. During Skiba's tenure, CAI grew to exceed 50,000 members and reinforced its position as the preeminent authority and advocate for the community association housing model worldwide. CAI now looks ahead to building on this legacy of leadership and innovation under Bauman's guidance.

