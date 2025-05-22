Sonno Homes Revolutionizing Co-Ownership Properties Abroad Starting From $25,000

Logo

Sonno Homes gearing it's product toward the remote working industry, offering the chance to build portfolios around the world for less.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sonno Homes Changing Real Estate Access with Affordable Co-Ownership Model in Spain, Italy, Mexico, and Colombia

Sonno Homes is redefining the dream of owning a vacation home abroad. Since its official launch in January 2025, the innovative property co-ownership platform has worked with over 250 clients around the world turn that dream into a reality-without the million-dollar price tag. Offering flexible ownership from as little as 1/10th of a property, Sonno gives global buyers full equity, voting rights, and a path to passive income through its optional Airbnb program.

At a time when international homeownership has become more appealing-and more difficult to attain-Sonno is stepping in to close the gap with a model that blends affordability, flexibility, and long-term value.

Affordable, Flexible, and Fully Owned

Sonno Homes' co-ownership model gives buyers the opportunity to own an allocation of handpicked, beautifully designed vacation homes in top-tier destinations across Spain, Italy, Mexico, and Colombia. Each share represents full legal ownership, not a timeshare or lease. Co-owners receive all the benefits of traditional ownership: deeded equity, property appreciation, decision-making power, and access to their property for several weeks each year.

In addition, buyers can opt in to earn monthly passive income through Sonno's Airbnb hosting program, which professionally manages the property when it's not in use. Sonno handles all maintenance, guest logistics, and legalities on the ground-making it a truly turn-key investment for international buyers.

“With Sonno, we're creating a more inclusive, modern path to vacation homeownership and investment,” said Eric Klein, CEO of Sonno Homes.“Whether you're a digital nomad, an investor, or a frequent traveler, Sonno puts ownership within reach. Most of our clients use it as an investment tool that matches their lifestyle.”

A Rising Trend: International Homeownership on the Rise

The market for international real estate is heating up. According to a 2024 report by Knight Frank, 40% of high-net-worth individuals are looking to buy a additional homes overseas within the same year. But the interest isn't limited to the wealthy. With the rise of remote work and flexible lifestyles, the focus is more on middle-income buyers are seeking global property investments.

According to Statista, nearly 12% of Americans and 8% of Canadians expressed plans to purchase property abroad in 2024-a number that continues to grow annually. In the United Kingdom, more than 200,000 Britons currently own homes overseas, with Spain and Italy remaining top destinations.

Simultaneously, emigration trends are influencing this surge in global homeownership:

- Canada saw more than 93,000 residents emigrate in 2023, the highest in over a decade.

- The U.S. recorded over 300,000 people emigrating in the same year, up 12% from 2022.

- The UK saw more than 500,000 citizens leave in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Sonno's Global Impact

In just five months, Sonno has served clients from the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Brazil, and Australia, among others. With an average co-ownership price point of just $25,000, clients are purchasing equity in stunning homes-often in places where full ownership would be financially out of reach.

Sonno has ambitious growth plans for 2025 and beyond. The company is actively expanding its portfolio of properties, aiming to include Greece and Portugal by early 2026. The Sonno platform is also rolling out new digital features, including a mobile app that lets users manage bookings, earnings, and governance from anywhere in the world.

“As our community grows, so does our vision for accessible, global living,” said Eric.“It's more than real estate-it's a movement toward a freer, more connected lifestyle.”

Founded in 2025, Sonno Homes is a global property co-ownership platform making luxury vacation home ownership accessible and affordable. By offering co-ownership in carefully selected properties across Europe and Latin America, Sonno empowers a new generation of global citizens to own where they love to travel. Each co-owner receives legal title, usage rights, property appreciation, and optional income from Sonno's full-service rental management.

