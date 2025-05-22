Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Manchester United in UEFA Europa League Final

2025-05-22 09:42:05
(MENAFN) Tottenham Hotspur secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final at San Mames Stadium on Wednesday, clinching the 2024-2025 title and capping off a stellar season with a European trophy.

The lone goal of the match came in the 42nd minute when Brennan Johnson found the back of the net, giving Spurs a lead they held onto until the final whistle.

Despite Manchester United’s efforts to equalize in the second half, including chances from Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, and Luke Shaw, they were unable to break through. Shaw came closest with a header in stoppage time, but Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a stunning save.

“Tottenham showed great composure and defensive discipline,” said UEFA technical observers, with Micky Van de Ven’s crucial goal-line clearance in the 68th minute singled out as a key moment.

The match was officiated by German referee Felix Zwayer, with Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz as assistants.

With high-stakes action throughout, seven yellow cards were handed out, including to Harry Maguire of Manchester United and Yves Bissouma of Tottenham.

Tottenham’s starting lineup featured Vicario in goal, along with attacking players Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, while Manchester United started with Andre Onana, Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Hojlund.

