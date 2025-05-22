403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Manchester United in UEFA Europa League Final
(MENAFN) Tottenham Hotspur secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final at San Mames Stadium on Wednesday, clinching the 2024-2025 title and capping off a stellar season with a European trophy.
The lone goal of the match came in the 42nd minute when Brennan Johnson found the back of the net, giving Spurs a lead they held onto until the final whistle.
Despite Manchester United’s efforts to equalize in the second half, including chances from Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, and Luke Shaw, they were unable to break through. Shaw came closest with a header in stoppage time, but Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a stunning save.
“Tottenham showed great composure and defensive discipline,” said UEFA technical observers, with Micky Van de Ven’s crucial goal-line clearance in the 68th minute singled out as a key moment.
The match was officiated by German referee Felix Zwayer, with Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz as assistants.
With high-stakes action throughout, seven yellow cards were handed out, including to Harry Maguire of Manchester United and Yves Bissouma of Tottenham.
Tottenham’s starting lineup featured Vicario in goal, along with attacking players Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, while Manchester United started with Andre Onana, Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Hojlund.
The lone goal of the match came in the 42nd minute when Brennan Johnson found the back of the net, giving Spurs a lead they held onto until the final whistle.
Despite Manchester United’s efforts to equalize in the second half, including chances from Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, and Luke Shaw, they were unable to break through. Shaw came closest with a header in stoppage time, but Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a stunning save.
“Tottenham showed great composure and defensive discipline,” said UEFA technical observers, with Micky Van de Ven’s crucial goal-line clearance in the 68th minute singled out as a key moment.
The match was officiated by German referee Felix Zwayer, with Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz as assistants.
With high-stakes action throughout, seven yellow cards were handed out, including to Harry Maguire of Manchester United and Yves Bissouma of Tottenham.
Tottenham’s starting lineup featured Vicario in goal, along with attacking players Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, while Manchester United started with Andre Onana, Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Hojlund.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment