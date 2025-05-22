Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan Reveals Akshay Kumar Got Emotional Over Paresh Rawal’S Exit

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3, reportedly over creative differences. Director Priyadarshan has now addressed the situation, shedding light on the emotional impact it had on the team.

Priyadarshan spoke to Mid-Day about Paresh Rawal's departure and how upset co-star Akshay Kumar was by the decision.Priyadarshan said, "We had all our contracts signed. 10 days ago, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal shot a scene and the IPL teaser. After that, we mutually decided to do 'Hera Pheri 3' and Akshay bought the film's rights."Priyadarshan described Akshay Kumar's reaction:“Akshay had tears in his eyes. He said, 'Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?'"Priyadarshan added, "Akshay shouldn't suffer financial losses. Since Paresh left suddenly, I understand he (Akshay) will take necessary action."Priyadarshan expressed surprise that Rawal didn't inform him: "He could have at least called me before telling the media. We've been friends for years."It's said Rawal left because his role wasn't prominent enough. He's denied creative differences, and Priyadarshan clarified Akshay never interferes with the director's work.After Rawal's exit, Akshay Kumar's company, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice demanding ₹25 crore in damages.