403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan Reveals Akshay Kumar Got Emotional Over Paresh Rawal’S Exit
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3, reportedly over creative differences. Director Priyadarshan has now addressed the situation, shedding light on the emotional impact it had on the team.Priyadarshan spoke to Mid-Day about Paresh Rawal's departure and how upset co-star Akshay Kumar was by the decision.Priyadarshan said, "We had all our contracts signed. 10 days ago, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal shot a scene and the IPL teaser. After that, we mutually decided to do 'Hera Pheri 3' and Akshay bought the film's rights."Priyadarshan described Akshay Kumar's reaction:“Akshay had tears in his eyes. He said, 'Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?'"Priyadarshan added, "Akshay shouldn't suffer financial losses. Since Paresh left suddenly, I understand he (Akshay) will take necessary action."Priyadarshan expressed surprise that Rawal didn't inform him: "He could have at least called me before telling the media. We've been friends for years."It's said Rawal left because his role wasn't prominent enough. He's denied creative differences, and Priyadarshan clarified Akshay never interferes with the director's work.After Rawal's exit, Akshay Kumar's company, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice demanding ₹25 crore in damages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment