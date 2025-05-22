Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik Named In CBI Chargesheet In Rs 2,200 Crore Kiru Dam Corruption Case

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in a corruption case related to the Rs 2,200 crore Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the awarding of civil work contracts for the project. The CBI began its probe after Malik publicly claimed he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to approve certain files, including one linked to this project.

In February 2024, the CBI raided over 30 locations, including Malik's homes in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Raids also covered the offices and homes of officials linked to the Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL), which is building the project.

Among those under investigation are former CVPPPL chairman Navin Kumar Chaudhary, ex-officials MS Babu, MK Mittal, Arun Kumar Mishra, and Patel Engineering Ltd, the firm that won the contract.

The CBI found that CVPPPL's board had decided in its 47th meeting to re-tender the project using a reverse e-auction system. But this decision was ignored, and the contract was awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd without reverse bidding.

Satya Pal Malik, who was J&K Governor from August 2018 to October 2019, has denied any wrongdoing. After the February raids, he posted on X that the government was using agencies to“intimidate” him for speaking out, and he reaffirmed his support for India's farmers.

The CBI filed the chargesheet after gathering enough evidence to support its claim of irregularities and misuse of authority in the tender process.