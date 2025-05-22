Yearlong Celebration Of The World Trade Bridge's 25Th Anniversary

LAREDO, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Laredo is launching a yearlong celebration marking 25 years of the World Trade Bridge, a vital commercial gateway that transformed Laredo into the top-ranked inland port in the United States. Inaugurated on April 15, 2000, the World Trade Bridge has evolved from a solution to downtown congestion into one of the busiest commercial border crossings in the Western Hemisphere. Today, it processes more than 6 million trucks annually and moves over $339 billion in goods, surpassing major sea and land ports such as Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. "This bridge, which is the anchor of our port, represents the shared vision of two nations and two sister cities that, through strategic planning and joint investment, has transformed a region into a global logistics powerhouse," said Laredo Mayor Dr. Víctor D. Treviño.

Ongoing Expansion to Boost Trade Capacity

On May 31, 2024, the president of the United States approved the City of Laredo's request to expand the World Trade Bridge. The expansion project includes the construction of a new eight-lane bridge dedicated to northbound commercial traffic, along with additional lanes on the existing bridge for southbound traffic. Once completed, the project will enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and strengthen the port's capacity to support the growing demands of international trade.

From Bottleneck to Binational Beacon

The bridge was conceived in the 1990s in response to NAFTA-era congestion in downtown Laredo. With support from both sides of the border, construction was completed in under two years, opening with eight commercial lanes - now expanded to fourteen. Port Laredo currently handles over 40% of all U.S.–Mexico land trade, with daily traffic ranging from 15,000 to 18,000 trucks carrying everything from automobiles and medical devices to fresh produce and electronics.

A Strategic Hub for the Americas

The World Trade Bridge has become a critical node for hemispheric trade, connecting not only Mexico and the United States but also facilitating commerce from Central and South America. Products from Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and other countries enter the U.S. through Mexican ports like Manzanillo and Veracruz before continuing north through Laredo.

Laredo: The New Standard for Nearshoring

As companies reconfigure global supply chains, Port Laredo's secure, technology-driven infrastructure has positioned the city as a premier gateway for nearshoring and regional manufacturing integration. The 25th anniversary campaign will feature binational events, industry panels, and a regional trade summit later this year to highlight Laredo's evolving role in global commerce.

About Port Laredo

Port Laredo is the nation's #1 inland port and a global leader in international trade. Located on the U.S.–Mexico border, the port serves as a critical logistics hub for North American and hemispheric commerce. With a strategic geographic position, advanced customs infrastructure, and multimodal connectivity, Port Laredo facilitates the movement of over $330 billion in goods annually and plays a vital role in strengthening regional economies and global supply chains.

SOURCE Port Laredo, Texas

