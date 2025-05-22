Attain Partners Named 2025 Great Place To Work By Washingtonian Magazine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Selected from hundreds of submissions across the region, Attain Partners earned its place on the list following a rigorous evaluation process that included anonymous employee surveys and a comprehensive review of company benefits. The award underscores the firm's steadfast commitment to fostering a purpose-driven and empowering work environment where team members feel valued, supported, and inspired.

"Being named a Great Place to Work by the Washingtonian is an incredible honor and a testament to our amazing team," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "We've built Attain Partners as a next-generation, built-to-last, and values-driven company. We know that our people are our greatest asset, and we strive to overdeliver as we take care of our team. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and sentiments of our team members."

This award recognizes Attain Partners for its excellence in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and people-first policies. Rooted in a foundation of integrity, collaboration, and innovation, the firm's leadership fosters a culture in which team members can thrive and make a meaningful, positive impact on the public sector and beyond.

This accolade marks another milestone in Attain Partners' continued growth and reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice within the consulting industry and the broader Washington, DC region.

