Attain Partners Named 2025 Great Place To Work By Washingtonian Magazine
"Being named a Great Place to Work by the Washingtonian is an incredible honor and a testament to our amazing team," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "We've built Attain Partners as a next-generation, built-to-last, and values-driven company. We know that our people are our greatest asset, and we strive to overdeliver as we take care of our team. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and sentiments of our team members."
This award recognizes Attain Partners for its excellence in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and people-first policies. Rooted in a foundation of integrity, collaboration, and innovation, the firm's leadership fosters a culture in which team members can thrive and make a meaningful, positive impact on the public sector and beyond.
This accolade marks another milestone in Attain Partners' continued growth and reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice within the consulting industry and the broader Washington, DC region.
About Attain Partners
Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners .
