Fawn Weaver Makes History As Third African American Woman Inducted Into The Marketing Hall Of Fame

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Weaver is honored in the category of Marketing for a Challenger Brand, recognizing her extraordinary success in building Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Under her leadership, the brand has become the fastest-growing and most awarded independent spirits brand in history.

By centering the brand around Nearest Green's legacy, Weaver has reshaped the narrative of American whiskey, bringing long-overdue recognition to African American contributions in the spirits industry. One example of Weaver's innovative approach is reflected in Uncle Nearest's distribution strategy: partnering with top regional distributors-rather than a single national one-enabled the brand to expand to all 50 states in under two years, a feat previously unheard of in the spirits industry.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the power of truth in storytelling," said Fawn Weaver. "We didn't build Uncle Nearest by following a traditional playbook-we led with authenticity and a commitment to honoring the legacy of those who came before us. Even with all the accolades, we still do not consider ourselves to be in the whiskey business. We are in the legacy-cementing business and will not slow down until Nearest Green's name and legacy are ubiquitous around the world. To be recognized among the most influential marketers is a testament to the idea that purpose and profit can grow together."

Weaver was formally inducted at the 2025 Marketing Hall of Fame ceremony yesterday at UM's Global Headquarters in New York City. She joins a class of distinguished honorees including Ken Reinhard, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Worldwide, and Tim Ellis, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of the NFL-underscoring the caliber of marketing leadership recognized by this year's awards.

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays tribute to the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. It was the pioneer spirits brand to bear the name of a Black American. The brand's portfolio boasts the Most Awarded Straight Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey titles for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, amassing over 1,450 awards and accolades since its launch in 2017. This includes an impressive 953 Gold medals or higher, which includes 155 Best in Class honors and an average critic's score of 91. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 26 countries, with a presence in more than 45,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants. Uncle Nearest is also available at its 458-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., now the seventh most visited distillery in the world. For more information, please visit the websit , and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

