American Athletic Conference Launches American RISE Ventures

Professional Sports Commercial Enterprise Veteran, Bryan Calka Named Chief Commercial Officer

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Athletic Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti announced today the launch of American RISE Ventures ( R evenue, I nnovation, S ports, E ntertainment), a new business division, created to lead all aspects of the league's revenue generation, sponsorship strategy, media rights, brand partnerships, technology, emerging business ventures and long-term commercial innovation across the conference. Veteran sports executive Bryan Calka, who brings nearly 25 years of experience leading revenue and brand strategy for prominent organizations in professional sports, has been named chief commercial officer for the conference.

"We are excited to welcome Bryan Calka to our leadership team as we launch American RISE Ventures," said Pernetti. "His proven track record as a cutting-edge revenue leader and bold, strategic thinker makes him the right fit to help guide the American through one of the most transformative periods in collegiate athletics. Bryan's deep relationships across the sports and brand landscape will be instrumental as we build creative partnerships and sustainable business platforms that enhance the student-athlete experience on and off the field."

Alongside Pernetti, Calka will lead American RISE Ventures. The commercial business division of the conference will lead all aspects of the league's revenue generation, sponsorship strategy, media rights, brand partnerships, technology, emerging business ventures, and long-term commercial innovation, aligning with the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics. American RISE Ventures will play a central role in supporting and enhancing the student-athlete experience across the conference by developing sustainable business models rooted in partnership, performance and purpose.

"I'm excited to join the American at such a pivotal and energizing time in collegiate athletics," said Calka. "Under Commissioner Pernetti's leadership, the conference is embracing innovation with grit, unity and service as it positions itself for long-term success. I look forward to developing impactful partnerships and forward-thinking business strategies that help advance the academic and competitive excellence that define the American and support its dedicated student-athletes."

Before joining the American, Calka served as chief commercial officer at the Professional Fighters League, a professional mixed martial arts league that was the first major MMA organization to compete in regular-season, postseason and championship events. He led a massive growth in revenues in two-and-a-half years while substantially increasing the average sponsorship deal size.

Calka previously served as senior vice president of partnerships for the New York Islanders, where he led the corporate partnership strategy for both the team and UBS Arena. Under his leadership, the organization saw consistent revenue growth and elevated brand alignment across its partner portfolio.

Prior to his role with the Islanders, Calka served as senior vice president of global partnerships at BSE Global, overseeing partnership initiatives for the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, Nets GC and New York Liberty.

He also spent a decade with the New York Yankees as vice president of partnerships, managing both the sales and activation teams and helping drive the club's commercial success.

Earlier in his career, Calka served as director of corporate marketing and sponsorship at Washington Sports and Entertainment, where he generated significant new business for the Washington Wizards, the Verizon Center and the Patriot Center.

Calka earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Hobart College.

SOURCE American Athletic Conference

