INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - ATNM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ATNM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Actinium and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 26, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Actinium securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 5, 2024, Actinium issued a press release“announc[ing] a regulatory update on the Company's planned Biologics License Application ('BLA') filing for Iomab-B in patients with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ('r/r AML').” The press release stated, in relevant part, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had“determined that the Phase 3 SIERRA trial is not adequate to support a BLA filing for Iomab-B despite its statistically significant primary endpoint[.]”

On this news, Actinium's stock price fell $3.69 per share, or nearly 60%, to close at $2.48 per share on August 5, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980