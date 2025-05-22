Japan Pet Grooming Products Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025, With Kitagawa, Synthol Pharmaceutical, Kamicka Organics, Zoic Cosmetics, Glowel Cosmetics & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$523.56 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$816.78 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Japan
Report Scope:
In this report, the Japan Pet Grooming Products Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Pet Type:
- Dog Cat Horse Others
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Product Type:
- Shampoo & Conditioner Comb & Brushes Shear & Trimming Tools
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by End User:
- Pet Owner Pet Care Facilities Grooming Salons
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Distribution Channel:
- Online Offline
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Region:
- Hokkaido & Tohoku Chubu Chugoku Kyushu Rest of Japan
