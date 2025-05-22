Flexbet.Io Set To Launch In June 2025, Offering A Transparent, Crypto-First Casino Experience
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a new crypto-native online casino platform , is set to officially launch in June 2025. Designed for digital asset users, the platform delivers a fast, transparent, and rewards-focused gaming experience, with full cryptocurrency integration and community-driven features.
Flexbet.io supports instant deposits and withdrawals in major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), and TRON (TRX). User balances are displayed in fiat currency for convenience, while all gameplay remains crypto-denominated.
Transparent and Automated Rewardsintegrated Reward Center offers players:
- Instant rakeback on all wagers
Daily, weekly, and monthly bonus campaigns
A“Rakeboost” system that increases rewards with activity
A transparent, tier-based VIP progression program
Extensive Game Selection
At launch, Flexbet.io will feature a mix of in-house and third-party games, including:
- Provably fair Originals such as Dice, Plinko, Candy Roulette, Hi-Lo, and Blackjack
Thousands of titles from leading providers like Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City, BGaming, Hacksaw Gaming, and Evolution
Additional features include live casino games, regular tournaments, leaderboards, and crypto-optimized promotions.
Security and Player Protection
Flexbet.io employs modern security protocols , including end-to-end encryption, optional two-factor authentication (2FA), and internal risk monitoring. The platform follows a minimal KYC (Know Your Customer) policy, required only in flagged or high-risk cases to balance user privacy with responsible gaming practices.
Community-Driven Development Roadmaproadmap is shaped in collaboration with its community. Initial platform features will include:
- Welcome bonuses across the first three deposits
Rakeback for all users
Real-time fiat value display for crypto balances
Mobile- and desktop-optimized user experience
Global crypto payment support with dynamic network routing
Launch Timeline
- Official Launch: June 2025
Website:
Twitter/X:
About Flexbet.io
Flexbet.io is a crypto-first online casino platform built from the ground up for digital asset users, focused on providing secure, transparent, and rewards-driven gaming experiences.
