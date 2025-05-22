Rapid Drone Technology Advancements Now Leading Way For Global Power Line Inspections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry Experts in the Global Drone Power Line Inspection Market see a bright future for the market. One such industry insider said :“Rapid advancements in drone technology are contributing to the growth of the Global Drone Power Line Inspection Market Industry. Drones are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with improved capabilities such as longer flight times, higher-quality cameras, and advanced sensors. These advancements make drones more effective and efficient for power line inspection tasks. Additionally, the development of specialized software and data analytics tools has enhanced the ability of drones to collect, process, and analyze inspection data, providing utilities with valuable insights into the condition of their power lines.” It continued:“The growing demand for reliable and efficient power transmission and distribution is a significant driver of the Global Drone Power Line Inspection Market Industry. As the global population continues to expand, so does the need for uninterrupted access to electricity. This has led to increased investments in upgrading and expanding power grid infrastructure, including the installation of new power lines. Drones offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for inspecting power lines, enabling utilities to quickly and accurately assess the condition of their assets. By using drones, utilities can identify potential issues early on, reducing the risk of outages and ensuring a reliable power supply.” Active Companies in the markets today include(NASDAQ: ZENA),(NASDAQ: RCAT),(NYSE: TDY),(NASDAQ: PRZO),(NYSE: FE).

The report added:“The Global Drone Power Line Inspection Market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America held the largest market share in (recent years), and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region's advanced infrastructure, stringent regulations, and early adoption of drone technology contribute to its leading position. Europe is another significant market, driven by government initiatives, favorable regulatory frameworks, and a growing focus on grid modernization. APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its rapidly expanding power infrastructure, increasing demand for drone-based inspections, and government support for drone technology. South America and MEA are expected to experience steady growth, driven by increasing investments in power infrastructure and growing awareness of the benefits of drone inspections.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) National Drone as a Service (DaaS) Grows Through Closing a Fifth Acquisition, Adding Powerline Inspection Capabilities - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its fifth US acquisition as part of its national DaaS rollout. The acquisition of Laventure & Associates, Inc. boosts in-house expertise to service the fast-growing powerline inspection market. The Fort Pierce, Florida land surveying, mapping, and services firm with more than two decades of experience brings a strong portfolio of repeat customers, including for multi-year power line inspections. It further enhances the services capabilities of ZenaTech's DaaS business and provides operational synergies with other recent Florida acquisitions, further solidifying a strategic foothold in the state.

“Laventure & Associates is an important addition that will leverage new capabilities for AI drones to conduct powerline inspections, potentially adding to our overall DaaS services portfolio future growth. This marks our fifth US acquisition to date, demonstrating steady progress toward acquiring and integrating up to 20 additional companies and new services growth over the next 12 months,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

The global drone power line inspection market was valued at approximately USD 26.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 323.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 36.63% during the forecast period, according to market research company WiseGuy Reports .

Powerline inspections are important in assessing transmission infrastructure for damage, wear, or vegetation interference to ensure safety and reliability. Traditionally performed by ground crews or helicopters, these inspections are often slow, costly, and hazardous. ZenaTech plans to combine industry land survey and inspections expertise with advanced drone capabilities to deliver faster, safer, and more precise inspections, helping power companies reduce downtime, improve maintenance, and streamline operations.

ZenaTech's DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of solutions from land surveys and power line inspections to power washing and bar code scanning inventory management automation, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model paid for on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks and achieving superior results.

The DaaS business model offers customers reduced upfront costs and convenience ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) Advances Its US Southeast DaaS Business with a Bolt-On Land Survey Company Acquisition Offer - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announced it has extended an offer to acquire a well-established Florida land survey engineering firm that could serve as a bolt-on to another recently acquired land survey company. The acquisition would strengthen ZenaTech's Drone as a Service presence in the high-growth Florida market and would be the fourth acquisition in the Southeast region and the fifth acquisition nationally.

“This target acquisition will strengthen our regional Florida coverage by delivering faster and more precise drone-powered surveys to construction, real estate and government customers, while accelerating our broader US DaaS rollout,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“With the global drone survey market growing at over 19% a year , we plan to leverage this growth by building a scalable, recurring revenue business that captures long-term value across land surveys and other legacy industries ripe for drone innovation.”

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, design, and execution of roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry, gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods.

The Drone as a Service or DaaS business model works similarly to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software over the internet, this model offers drone technology solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. Both business and government customers can conveniently access drones for tasks such as surveying, inspections, security, law enforcement, power washing or precision agriculture solutions without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) , a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provides a corporate update.

“Red Cat's momentum continues to build as we execute on our strategy to deliver advanced, AI-enabled unmanned systems across air, land, and sea," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. "Our partnership with Palantir to deploy Warp Speed is optimizing our manufacturing and cost efficiency, while our expansion into maritime autonomy with Unmanned Surface Vessels significantly expands our Family of Systems. A strong balance sheet bolstered by a recent $30 million capital raise positions us strongly to meet growing domestic and international demand in the second half of 2025.”

“Our balance sheet remains strong as we transition to production and delivery of our new Black Widow drones,” said Chris Ericson, Red Cat CFO.“We have bolstered our quarter-end cash and receivables of $9 million with an additional $30 million from a capital raise executed soon after quarter-end. This liquidity has given us ample strength and ability to expand manufacturing to meet the impending demands of the U.S. Army's SRR program and international opportunities for the second half of 2025.”

Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), recently announced Dragoon is using the PrismTM Supervisor and Prism SKR software for its AI-driven object detection, tracking, real-time autonomy flight control, and mission planning capabilities within its long-range unmanned platform prototypes under Project Artemis, a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) initiative.

Project Artemis is a program designed to evaluate and deploy long-range loitering munitions capable of operating in highly contested electromagnetic environments and in large numbers. Dragoon is one of four organizations within Project Artemis tasked to demonstrate low-cost, adaptable, long-range, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) platforms with the potential to maximize operational flexibility.

"The integration of Dragoon's Cinder unmanned aircraft-our low-cost, long-range platform-and Teledyne FLIR's OEM Prism software unlocks new, highly autonomous mission capabilities in complex environments," said Jason Douglas, co-founder of Dragoon Technology. "By combining our platform and payload with Teledyne FLIR's autonomy, we offer an ideal solution for the DIU Artemis project.”

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) recently announced a follow-on purchase order for its innovative SafeAirTM M4 parachute recovery system from a prominent drone technology partner in Europe.

This order reflects ParaZero's growing traction in Europe's dynamic drone market, a hub for advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in logistics, infrastructure inspection, and public safety. The expanding adoption of SafeAirTM M4 shows ParaZero's strengthening position as a trusted provider of mission-critical technologies supporting safe and compliant drone operations in regulated environments. The SafeAirTM M4, ParaZero's next-generation autonomous parachute recovery system, is designed for seamless integration with DJI's Matrice 4 series. It features real-time telemetry and is designed and expected to comply with the highest European regulatory standards to enable safe flight in urban areas throughout the EU.

The European partner, a key player in the region's commercial drone ecosystem, serves enterprise clients in precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and emergency response. This order reflects increasing demand for ParaZero's certified safety solutions in high-regulation markets, following the Company's recent CE Class C5 certification and other regulatory approvals for its SafeAirTM systems.

Advanced Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology has been deployed across FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) service area to more effectively manage hard-to-reach trees and vegetation along 7,100 miles of high-voltage power lines. The work began this month and will continue through the fall.

LiDAR inspections are conducted using helicopters equipped with laser-based sensors that scan the landscape from above. As the aircraft flies along the power line corridors, the system emits rapid laser pulses toward the ground and surrounding objects. These pulses bounce back to the sensor, providing detailed distance measurements that are used to create a highly accurate, 3D map of the terrain, power lines and nearby vegetation.

This process allows FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries to proactively identify trees and other vegetation that may be encroaching on power lines – data that's often difficult or dangerous to collect using traditional foot patrols. The LiDAR patrols create a more efficient way to review company rights-of-way. Once collected, the LiDAR data is analyzed to highlight areas that require maintenance, ensuring trees are trimmed before they can pose a threat to service reliability, particularly during severe weather.

