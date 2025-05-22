Kaali Venkat's 'Madras Matinee' To Hit Screens On June 6

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 22 (IANS) The makers of director Karthikeyan Mani's eagerly awaited entertainer,'Madras Matinee', featuring actors Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on June 6 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house presenting the film, wrote, "Middle-class LIFE presented in a zany-heartrending manner.“Madras Matinee” in theatres from JUNE 6th."

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first look poster a few days ago. However, then, they had only mentioned release in June without mentioning the date.

The film caught the attention of film buffs when its makers released a video clip titled Madras Matinee Title Story earlier this year.

The YouTube video clip opened with actor Sathyaraj saying one could even write about science fiction but not about the middle class. Trying to put across the point that middle class family life was boring, he ends his speech asking a question, "Where is the joy and adventure in a middle-class family's life?"

However, you get the impression that the film will be an answer to this question posed by Sathyaraj.

The video clip also gave away the names of the characters in the film. While Sathyaraj plays a sci-fi writer called Jyoti Ramaya, Kaali Venkat plays a character called Kannan and Roshini plays a character called Deepika. While Viswa plays a character called Dinesh, the dog Bigil plays a character called Brownie.

The film, which has been produced by Madras Motion Pictures, will apart from Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan, feature a big list of actors including Sathyaraj, Shelly, Vishva, George Maryan, Archana Chandhoke, Sunil Sukhada, Madhumitha, Chaams, Geetha Kailasam, and Bhanupriya among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Anand G K and its music has been composed by K C Balasarangan. Satheesh Kumar Samuski is handling the editing work of the film which has art direction by Jacki.