Bihar: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar, Urges People To Vote For Their Children’S Future

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 22 (IANS) As part of his ongoing 'Bihar Badlaav Yatra', Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor held two public meetings in the Ekma Assembly constituency of Saran district on Thursday, reiterating his call for 'total systemic change' in Bihar.

The meetings took place at Janata Bazar Sports Ground in Lahladpur block and Lachhu Baram Baba Ground in Karanpura, Amdadhi.

Speaking to the media, Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Health Minister Mangal Pandey, saying,“We do not recognise him as Bihar's Health Minister. When lakhs of people walked home during COVID-19, Mangal Pandey was absent. People should remember this betrayal.”

Mangal Pandey is facing criticism after a rat bite incident at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Patna, a few days ago.

Before addressing the public, Kishor visited Gopaleshwar Nath Dham, where local residents symbolically weighed him with laddus, reflecting public enthusiasm and support.

He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of token concern for farmers only during election time.

“Nitish Kumar has been in power for two decades, and even now, farmers don't get fair prices for their crops,” Kishor said.

Kishor condemned the rampant corruption in basic services such as ration card issuance and land receipts, blaming both bureaucrats and politicians.

“Leaders and officials are openly taking bribes while the common people suffer,” he said.

He appealed to voters to reject corrupt leadership:“Next time, don't vote by looking at the faces of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, or PM Modi. Vote by looking at the future of your children. Vote for education, employment, and people's rule in Bihar.”

Kishor's Jan Suraaj campaign continues to gather momentum across the state, with a strong anti-establishment tone.

His remarks come amid increasing political activity from all parties as Bihar gears up for assembly elections scheduled for October-November 2025.

He started the 'Bihar Badlaav Yatra' from Jayprakash Narayan's birthplace, Sitabdiara, in the Saran district.