Echostor Technologies Named Dell Technologies 2025 North America Regional Partner Of The Year

NORWOOD, Mass., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies , a leader in IT solutions and services, today announced that Dell Technologies has named the company its 2025 North America Regional Partner of the Year. This prestigious recognition, bestowed upon EchoStor at Dell's annual Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, Nevada, honors Dell partners who demonstrate exceptional performance, growth, and commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions to customers.

"Our partnership with Dell Technologies has been critical to our business success and growth trajectory," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor. "Dell's expansive portfolio of core infrastructure and AI solutions, combined with their commitment to partner collaboration, has enabled us to reach new heights in serving our customers and expanding into new markets. This outstanding recognition reflects not only our team's dedication but also the strength of our strategic alliance with Dell."

The Dell Technologies Partner of the Year Awards recognize top-performing partners across various categories based on revenue growth, customer expansion, technical expertise, and alignment with Dell's go-to-market strategies. EchoStor was selected for its outstanding achievements in accelerating sales of Dell solutions and its dedication to helping customers drive digital transformation across key technology areas.

EchoStor has experienced tremendous growth, with revenue increasing by 50 percent in 2023 and nearly 80 percent in 2024. The company has maintained its leadership across key business pillars, including Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, and Digital Workflows, while also expanding its core areas of expertise to include AI and Data Services. The company recently relocated to a 20,000-square-foot headquarters that features an Innovation Lab for exploring emerging technologies and an Executive Briefing Center designed to accelerate strategic decision-making and drive deeper customer collaboration.

About EchoStor Technologies

EchoStor Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. With a focus on delivering innovative and tailored solutions, EchoStor partners with organizations to drive digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes.

