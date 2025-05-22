Expanding Myq's Vision Of Intelligent Access: Introducing The Myq Outdoor Battery Camera And Video Doorbell

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OAK BROOK, Ill., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When we introduced myQ, we aimed to do more than just allow homeowners to open and close their garage doors from their smartphones; we set out to transform how homeowners connect to and control the most important access points of their home. Today, we're proud to share the next step in that journey: the launch of our myQ Outdoor Battery Camera and our first-ever myQ Video Doorbell.

See and hear who's at your door with the myQ Video Doorbell.

See your property like never before with the myQ Outdoor Battery Camera. A motion-activated spotlight deters intruders, while alerts keep you informed.

Continue Reading

These aren't just new additions to our lineup; they're a significant step toward realizing our broader vision to build a fully integrated access and monitoring ecosystem. Our goal is to equip homeowners with greater visibility, control, and peace of mind, whether they're in the kitchen or halfway around the world on vacation.

An Access Ecosystem for Your Entire Home

At Chamberlain Group, we see the home as an ecosystem of access points-from entryways to garages and indoor spaces to the perimeter around your home-working together to create a smarter, more secure living experience.

This is why our philosophy with myQ goes above and beyond the creation of new devices; it's about delivering meaningful software experiences that work together. With the new myQ Outdoor Battery Camera and Video Doorbell, we're extending myQ's capabilities beyond the garage, reaching the front door and the outer perimeter of the home, helping homeowners stay connected to what matters most, all through the convenience of the myQ app.

Smart Home Monitoring that Works Harder so You Don't Have to

What sets these products apart isn't just the hardware, but it's the intelligence behind them. Through smart detection, customizable alerts, and our new Smart Secure feature, myQ doesn't just notify you when something happens. It can take action, such as automatically locking doors or closing your garage based on what it sees. We call this proactive security, and we believe it's the future of smart home monitoring.

Flexibility by Design

We understand that no two homes or homeowners are the same. That's why we designed our myQ Outdoor Battery Camera and Video Doorbell with flexibility at the forefront. Whether you prefer a wired or wireless installation for your Doorbell, want to mount cameras on the garage, porch, or backyard fence, or need weatherproof reliability from summer heat to winter storms, with the new additions our product lineup is built to adapt to your lifestyle. And because they're part of the myQ family, setup is simple, app control is seamless, and integrations across your garage, locks, and cameras are only a tap away.

Unlocking New Value for Homeowners

We're launching these products to elevate the competitive smart home market. Many of today's smart home experiences are fragmented, with different apps, and learning curves. With myQ, we're building one unified platform where users can manage their entire home access and monitoring experience, from deliveries and doorbell rings to garage entries and backyard monitoring, all in one place. It's about making it easier for people to feel secure, stay connected, and manage their homes with confidence.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the myQ Outdoor Battery Camera and Video Doorbell is an important milestone, but it's just the beginning. Our roadmap is focused on continuing to expand the capabilities of the myQ ecosystem and delivering software-first experiences that anticipate and adapt to the needs of everyday homeowners.

The myQ Outdoor Battery Camera and Video Doorbell are now available for preorder on myq .

SOURCE myQ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED