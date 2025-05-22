403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Chairs Key Session At 6Th Globe Network Meeting In Baku
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, represented by the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), chaired a key working session at the 6th meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
In a statement received by KUNA on Thursday, the authority explained that the session, moderated by Dhari Buyabes, Observer of International Organizations and Conferences at Nazaha's International Cooperation Department, discussed serval practical mechanisms.
The session also discussed the need for supportive tools, including training and guidance materials, providing an opportunity for participants to exchange experiences and present proposals for developing working mechanisms.
In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the meeting, Buyabes emphasized that Nazaha was one of the first entities to join the GlobE network and contributed effectively to its founding meetings, technical teams, and the drafting of its charter.
This would reflect Kuwait's unwavering commitment to supporting international efforts to combat corruption, he added.
For her part, a member of Nazaha's International Cooperation Department, Jude Al-Hajri, suggested during the discussion session, to create online platforms for sharing questions and brainstorming ideas to facilitate the work.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Hajri explained that Kuwait's participation in this international forum would reflect its commitment to implementing global best practices.
Kuwait also reiterated its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in combating corruption, particularly in confronting transnational crimes.
Kuwait is participating in the meetings, which continue until May 23, with an official delegation headed by Nazaha's Vice President Nawaf Al-Mahamel, along with a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Mahdi Al-Ajmi, and a number of experts from the Nazaha's International Cooperation Department. (end)
dan
In a statement received by KUNA on Thursday, the authority explained that the session, moderated by Dhari Buyabes, Observer of International Organizations and Conferences at Nazaha's International Cooperation Department, discussed serval practical mechanisms.
The session also discussed the need for supportive tools, including training and guidance materials, providing an opportunity for participants to exchange experiences and present proposals for developing working mechanisms.
In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the meeting, Buyabes emphasized that Nazaha was one of the first entities to join the GlobE network and contributed effectively to its founding meetings, technical teams, and the drafting of its charter.
This would reflect Kuwait's unwavering commitment to supporting international efforts to combat corruption, he added.
For her part, a member of Nazaha's International Cooperation Department, Jude Al-Hajri, suggested during the discussion session, to create online platforms for sharing questions and brainstorming ideas to facilitate the work.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Hajri explained that Kuwait's participation in this international forum would reflect its commitment to implementing global best practices.
Kuwait also reiterated its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in combating corruption, particularly in confronting transnational crimes.
Kuwait is participating in the meetings, which continue until May 23, with an official delegation headed by Nazaha's Vice President Nawaf Al-Mahamel, along with a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Mahdi Al-Ajmi, and a number of experts from the Nazaha's International Cooperation Department. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment