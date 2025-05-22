Ulrich Medical USA® Appoints Eric Gibbs As President And General Manager
With a bachelor's degree in psychology and an MBA, Gibbs combines strategic insight with a people-first approach.
"I'm honored to join an organization with such a strong reputation for clinical excellence and innovation," said Gibbs. "As we move forward, I'm committed to leading with five key pillars: driving innovation, building high-performing teams, managing margins with discipline, delivering exceptional service, and above all, acting with integrity and doing the right things for the right reasons."
Friedrich von Rechteren, Chief Executive Officer of the ulrich medical Group, emphasizes the significance of this step for the company:
"Gibbs will play a pivotal role in strengthening ulrich medical USA's impact in the spine market, reinforcing its commitment to supporting surgeons and improving patient outcomes through high-quality, thoughtfully engineered technologies. His leadership skills, combined with the commitment and strength of our US Team, will ensure achieving our strategic goals to further strengthen and expand our market position."
About ulrich medical USA
ulrich medical USA, headquartered in Plano, TX is a subsidiary of ulrich medical, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Heinrich C. Ulrich, the family-owned, privately held company is focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of cutting-edge medical technology that restores function and alignment of the spine through excellence in design and manufacturing. Pioneers of expandable technology, surgeons worldwide have trusted in ulrich products for over 100 years.
US designed technology innovation, German manufacturing integrity.
Information on ulrich medical USA and its complete line of surgical solutions for spine pathologies can be found at .
ulrich medical USA
