Energy Thought Leader Peter Asmus Of Pathfinder Communications Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

BODEGA BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For several decades, the issues surrounding climate change and energy have taken center stage. While some viewpoints are apathetically in denial, other viewpoints offer a doomsday, alarmist mindset. It is important to remember that while we need to identify the problem, it is more essential to inspire ways of dealing with this issue of our time. Our guest has been a muse for many out there, regarding the issues of climate change and renewable energy.“Diversity is the key,” he insists.“Never put all your eggs in one basket.” This is the story of Peter Asmus.

Peter Asmus is the founder of Pathfinder Communications.“I provide thought leadership and strategic analysis and communication support when it comes to creating a more sustainable and resilient energy system,” Peter summarizes.“My expertise focuses on how to achieve these goals with new, innovative technologies and smart public policies.”

“I often work with companies, non-profits, and government agencies,” he adds.“Taking an agnostic approach, I view myself as a catalyst for change. I deal with complex topics related to energy and sustainability and try to boil it down to make it more accessible to CEO's and leading government officials. I do this under my own name, but also as a ghost writer.

In addition to thought leadership and ghost writing, Peter is renowned for commissioned white papers, both for large global corporations as well as revolutionary start-ups. He is also a book author. His first book published in 1990, titled In Search of Environmental Excellence: Moving Beyond Blame, though currently out of print, is quite notable as its foreword was written by Jean-Michel Cousteau, the son of famed diver Jacques Cousteau. This book expressed the opinion that business could play a role in helping to solve environmental issues. Other books include Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power, Reaping the Wind: How Mechanical Wizards, Visionaries, and Profiteers Helped Shape Our Energy Future, and Introduction to Energy in California.

Peter recently wrote his fifth book with the working title Alaska Energy Innovators. Inspired by his work for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, its release is set for 2026.“Most people think that Alaska is just oil and gas,” Peter notes.“Remote communities are doing incredible work when it comes to energy in Alaska, embracing wind, hydroelectric and even solar through the use of batteries not because the government told them to, but because it makes economic sense.” The book is largely comprised of first-person inspirational stories featuring individuals who run these small utilities in remote Alaskan communities, trying to figure out how to get things working in isolated corners of the earth that often feature a lack of roads, no traditional power grid and below-freezing temperatures.

“Overall, my focus is on sustainable energy, with a special focus on cutting edge concepts such as microgrids -- which can continue to provide power when the main power grid should go down or, in the case of Alaska and much of the rest of the world, where there is no grid at all. The other concept I first articulated back in 2011 is the 'virtual power plant'. where individual homes or businesses lean on artificial intelligence to aggregate hundreds, if not thousands or even millions, of devices to deliver exactly what the power grid needs at just the right time,” Peter explains.“I try to motivate people across the spectrum from businesses to governments to non-profits to see the wisdom in responding to climate change with solutions that create jobs and improve the quality of life.”

“I enjoy working with diverse clients and multiple projects, often at the same time, and sometimes vendors who view solutions from opposite sides of the political spectrum,” he reflects.

Originally from Wisconsin, Peter was trained as a journalist, having graduated in 1980 with Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After moving to California, he became more specifically an investigative reporter on the influence of money in politics. He then shifted his focus to environmental issues, and ultimately energy issues.“I am a nature-lover and passionate about the environment,” Peter corroborates.

As for the future, Peter hopes to get into the more fun and leisurely aspect of writing, as opposed to solely writing as part of his business.“I want to indulge more on my creative side,” he expresses. He also desires to get into coaching, providing advice to companies.

“There is a lot of bad news about the impact of climate change,” Peter concludes.“However, there are technologies that emerged, which have proven themselves to be more affordable than the status quo. For example, solar energy used to be among the most expensive options when I started covering energy topics in the mid-80s. It is now the cheapest energy source available. Throughout my career, I have seen incredible changes which are only accelerating today. The reason that I have latched onto renewable energy is because in addition to doing something worthwhile and good for the planet, you are also solving a problem, moving beyond the goal of just stopping something perceived as being bad. You can't just sit there and wait. You must jump on these opportunities given the stakes.”

