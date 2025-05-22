403
India’s Russian Oil Imports Reach Peak
(MENAFN) India’s acquisition of Russian crude oil is projected to climb to approximately 1.8 million barrels per day in May, marking the highest volume in nearly a year, according to a news agency’s report based on vessel-tracking information from Kpler.
This increase is largely credited to Indian refiners expanding their purchases of lighter oil types, notably Russia’s “ESPO Blend.”
Market analysts anticipate this robust interest in lighter Russian crude to persist through July, fueled by Indian refiners who have already booked more than 10 shipments of ESPO crude scheduled for June loading.
The “ESPO crude” is sourced from the Eastern Siberian-Pacific Ocean pipeline, which supplies light, sweet crude oil that is easier to process.
India’s recent acquisitions of Russian oil took place before the European Union and United Kingdom enacted a new wave of restrictions aimed at Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” — a network of oil tankers and financial intermediaries helping bypass sanctions.
Despite ongoing pressure from Western nations, India has deepened its trade relationship with Russia and continued raising its intake of Russian oil during the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Earlier in 2025, Indian imports of Russian crude had slightly declined but began to recover in March.
This resurgence is mainly due to reduced prices, which have made Russian oil a more cost-effective choice for Indian refiners.
The lower costs have also increased access to non-sanctioned vessels, simplifying logistics and boosting the flow of oil to Indian markets.
