Gridgain Names Jim Lodestro As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As CRO, LoDestro will lead all GridGain Go-To-Market activities, including global sales strategy and execution, to drive revenue growth, increase market share, expand sales channels, and foster strong customer relationships. His track record of success in scaling operations at enterprise software and SaaS companies will be instrumental in expanding the adoption of GridGain's innovative platform for real-time data storage and processing.

LoDestro has held leadership positions in multiple companies in the database, big data, analytics and AI/ML industries. Prior to joining GridGain, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Aerospike, a real-time NoSQL database company. Prior to that he held similar roles at Responsys and Hyperion Solutions and was SVP Worldwide Sales at Janrain, a user management platform provider.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jim to the team," said Mark Lockareff, President and CEO of GridGain. "His deep understanding of the data and AI landscape and his customer-centric approach make him the ideal person to lead our Go-To-Market activities as we look to bring the power of real-time AI and analytics to more organizations."

"GridGain's unified platform is uniquely positioned to address the demanding data challenges of modern enterprises, enabling them to leverage real-time data processing and AI for their critical applications," said Jim LoDestro, Chief Revenue Officer at GridGain. "I'm thrilled to join the talented GridGain team and contribute to the company's next phase of growth."

About GridGain

GridGain provides the only unified real-time data storage and processing platform for transactions, analytics, and AI. Brought to you by the original creators of Apache Ignite, the GridGain Platform combines a fast distributed ACID-compliant multi-model database with the execution of AI, analytical, and transactional workloads in real time, with unlimited horizontal scalability and high availability. With GridGain, users can deliver all relevant data and analytics to their most demanding applications at low-millisecond latencies and massive scale. GridGain is trusted by leading companies like Citi, Barclays, RBC, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications; speed operational analytics, risk analysis and fraud detection; power AI operations; and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit .

