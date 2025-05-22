LGBTQ+ Treatment Center No Matter What Recovery's Executive Director Spoke At Prestigious IITAP Symposium
"As treatment professionals, we're seeing how technology is changing the way people use substances, especially at the intersection of digital spaces and chemsex. These shifts bring new challenges, particularly around substance use in virtual settings. Our team at No Matter What Recovery has adapted our clinical approach and curriculum to meet these emerging needs by helping folks safely navigate their recovery and digital landscapes," said McCracken.
No Matter What Recovery has established itself as a comprehensive LGBTQ+ affirming treatment provider offering evidence-based programs including Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), medication-assisted treatment, trauma therapy, and holistic approaches. Their facility, located in Los Angeles, specializes in dual diagnosis treatment addressing both substance use and mental health disorders with particular attention to issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including Chemex, trauma related to identity, and minority stress factors.
The IITAP Symposium brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and treatment professionals from around the world to share advancements in trauma and addiction treatment. McCracken's selection as a presenter highlighted No Matter What Recovery's growing recognition as a thought leader in specialized LGBTQ+ addiction treatment.
For more information about No Matter What Recovery and their treatment programs, visit nomatterwhatrecovery or call (323) 515-1396.
About No Matter What Recovery
No Matter What Recovery is a licensed LGBTQ+ focused addiction treatment center in Los Angeles offering comprehensive client-focused care. With evidence-based treatment programs and beautiful sober living options, clients work toward a healthier future free from addiction. The center integrates mental health treatment and therapeutic modalities into all rehabilitation programs, with licensed professionals providing high-quality behavioral health treatments designed specifically for the LGBTQ+ community to help clients manage symptoms and begin recovery.
