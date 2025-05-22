LGBTQ+ Treatment Center No Matter What Recovery's Executive Director Spoke At Prestigious IITAP Symposium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The presentation addressed the increasingly relevant intersection of technology, substance use, and intimacy, particularly focusing on how virtual platforms have transformed patterns of substance abuse within intimate settings. This topic is built on No Matter What Recovery's established expertise in addressing substance use disorders within the LGBTQ+ community, where the center has developed specialized treatment approaches tailored to the unique needs of this population.

"As treatment professionals, we're seeing how technology is changing the way people use substances, especially at the intersection of digital spaces and chemsex. These shifts bring new challenges, particularly around substance use in virtual settings. Our team at No Matter What Recovery has adapted our clinical approach and curriculum to meet these emerging needs by helping folks safely navigate their recovery and digital landscapes," said McCracken.

No Matter What Recovery has established itself as a comprehensive LGBTQ+ affirming treatment provider offering evidence-based programs including Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), medication-assisted treatment, trauma therapy, and holistic approaches. Their facility, located in Los Angeles, specializes in dual diagnosis treatment addressing both substance use and mental health disorders with particular attention to issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including Chemex, trauma related to identity, and minority stress factors.

The IITAP Symposium brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and treatment professionals from around the world to share advancements in trauma and addiction treatment. McCracken's selection as a presenter highlighted No Matter What Recovery's growing recognition as a thought leader in specialized LGBTQ+ addiction treatment.

