Zephyr Okeanito Range Hood Wins 2025 AD Great Design Award
"We are honored to receive recognition from Architectural Digest for our commitment to unexpected design and ever-evolving innovation," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "The Gold Okeanito is a testament to our mission of pushing the industry forward with smart design, advanced technology, and a fresh take on kitchen ventilation."
The Okeanito Wall features LumiLight tri-level LED lighting, which shines through perforated side panels and sets the perfect mood in the kitchen. It includes sleek electronic touch controls, multiple blower options, and an optional wireless remote control for added convenience. Okeanito is equipped with the CleanAir function that turns the range hood on once every four hours for 10 minutes to ensure the air is properly recirculated.
The 2025 AD Great Design Awards highlight standout products across categories that influence the way we live, cook, and entertain. With its unique aesthetic and smart features, Okeanito embodies the elevated design values and innovation found at the core of Zephyr.
About Zephyr
For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with PresrvTM - its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.
