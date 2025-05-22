Tucker Asset Management Selects Wealthbox Enterprise CRM For 85 Users

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new enterprise CRM agreement with Tucker Asset Management, a leading advisor network and aggregator based in Littleton, Colorado. This enterprise agreement brings Wealthbox to 85 users across Tucker Asset Management's home office and affiliate advisory firms.

Tucker Asset Management selected Wealthbox for its enterprise-ready multi-workspace configuration, which allows the firm to maintain centralized oversight while enabling individual offices with autonomy and tailored CRM experiences. The firm was also attracted to Wealthbox's powerful integration with their custodian's digital account opening tool, which is available as an automation within Wealthbox workflows, streamlining the account-opening process for advisors and clients alike.

As part of the transition, Tucker's home office is moving from Microsoft Dynamics to Wealthbox, while many of the firm's affiliated advisors are making the switch from Redtail.

"As we looked for a new CRM solution, Wealthbox aligned with our vision for streamlined operations across our entire network," said Ashton Tucker, President of Tucker Asset Management. "Its intuitive design, robust integrations, and ability to support multiple workspaces made it the right fit for our firm and our advisors."

"Wealthbox's modern CRM platform stood out to Tucker Asset Management because it delivers both the flexibility and control that enterprise firms require," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "We're thrilled to support their continued growth and operational efficiency."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at .

About Tucker Asset Management

Tucker Asset Management is a full-service wealth management firm based in Littleton, Colorado, focused on helping clients achieve long-term financial confidence. Through personalized investment strategies, retirement planning, insurance services, and tax-efficient solutions, Tucker Asset Management supports individuals, families, and business owners navigating life's financial milestones. With a commitment to integrity, service, and results, the firm partners with a growing network of advisors to deliver tailored financial guidance rooted in trust and transparency.

SOURCE Wealthbox

