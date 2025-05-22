Phone 3A To Realme 13 Pro: Check Out Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 25,000

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The sub-₹25,000 smartphone market is booming with options offering flagship-level features. These phones boast powerful processors, high refresh rate displays, impressive cameras, and long-lasting batteries.

Do you want to get a better smartphone without breaking the bank? With alternatives that provide flagship-like performance, excellent cameras, and luxury design without the exorbitant price tags, the sub-Rs 25,000 market is currently booming.

With their powerful CPUs, high-refresh-rate screens, and remarkable battery life, today's mid-range phones are revolutionizing what consumers may anticipate for this price range.

Whether you're a mobile gamer, a photography enthusiast, or someone who simply wants a reliable all-arounder, these five exceptional smartphones provide more than they cost.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is a formidable competitor in the mid-range market since it achieves a pleasing mix between functionality and performance. Its bright 6.77-inch AMOLED display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, makes content come to life with vivid colors and sharp clarity, and its dual back camera arrangement, which consists of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens, guarantees reliable shooting in a variety of lighting settings. A contemporary, simple design that maintains style and a 5500mAh battery that comfortably powers you through the day complete it.

A budget photographer's paradise is the Realme 13 Pro 5G. With SuperOIS and HyperImage+ technology, its Sony LYT-600 50MP primary camera sensor produces crisp photos in both bright and dim lighting.

The business claims that "this phone nails it," whether it's taking sharp HDR images or taking blur-free nightscapes. It has a 5200mAh battery for prolonged use and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 CPU.

The svelte look and robust internals of the Nothing Phone (3a) are drawing attention. Its 7s Gen3 chipset, which is based on the TSMC 4nm process.

The photography department is equally robust, featuring a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide shooter - plus a 32MP front camera. A 5000mAh battery keeps everything running reliably.

A 6.7-inch pOLED panel with Pantone color accuracy and 1.5K resolution makes it one of the best screens available for less than Rs 25,000. Peak brightness is 4500 nits, and edge-to-edge viewing is guaranteed with a screen-to-body ratio of 96.3%.

The phone's Dimensity 7400 chipset and 68W fast charging enable it to swiftly recharge its 5500mAh battery. The firm claims that "it's a visual treat even under sunlight."

With the first-ever Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, the POCO X7 Pro 5G offers performance that is on par with the best in the world. The phone, which retails for Rs 24,999, has an Antutu V10 score of over 1.7 million, which is no minor accomplishment.

Its 3.25 GHz A725 CPU provides a notable 20% and 25% increase in processing and graphics power over its predecessors, respectively. This phone, which has a huge 6550mAh battery for continuous use, is designed for gamers and multitaskers.