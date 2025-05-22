RO INTRODUCES ONE-MONTH $199 WEGOVY NEW PATIENT OFFER AND DISCOUNTED BODY MEMBERSHIP
"Through our collaboration with Ro, we are able to further expand access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy ® . Pairing this one-month $199 Wegovy offer to new patients with Ro's lowered membership fee is another proof point of how we're working to reduce the cost barrier for more patients to begin their obesity care journey," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations for Novo Nordisk.
"Working with Novo Nordisk, we can uniquely offer the most convenient and affordable path for patients seeking access to FDA-approved GLP-1s," said Zach Reitano, co-founder and CEO of Ro. "Through our technology, we're dramatically reducing the cost of high-quality care -- making it easier to check your insurance and find the best treatment option -- so that as many patients as possible can achieve their weight loss goals."
Ro's obesity care formulary is one the most comprehensive of any telehealth company, integrating branded cash pay and insurance-eligible options that can be picked up at a retail pharmacy or delivered to one's home. With Ro's GLP-1 Insurance Checker , anyone can verify their benefits coverage for free and find the best possible medication choice at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash. To date, Ro has helped hundreds of thousands of people understand their benefits coverage to get the best medication for them.
For more information on Ro's Body Membership and full suite of GLP-1 options, visit Ro/weightloss .
About Ro
Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including one in every county in the United States, and in 98% of primary care deserts.
See Important Safety Information about GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, at ro/safety-info/glp1
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Ro
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment