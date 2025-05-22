RO INTRODUCES ONE-MONTH $199 WEGOVY NEW PATIENT OFFER AND DISCOUNTED BODY MEMBERSHIP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To make it easier for patients to get started, Ro is also offering a discounted first month fee of $45 for its Body membership. The membership includes access to a licensed provider, 24/7 messaging, 1-1 coaching, educational content, weight tracking and dose logging, labs when appropriate, side-effect monitoring, and monthly check-ins to handle everything from dose titration to counseling. Combining these offers, patients can get high-quality obesity care and FDA-approved Wegovy for $244 for the first month all through the Ro app.

"Through our collaboration with Ro, we are able to further expand access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy ® . Pairing this one-month $199 Wegovy offer to new patients with Ro's lowered membership fee is another proof point of how we're working to reduce the cost barrier for more patients to begin their obesity care journey," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations for Novo Nordisk.

"Working with Novo Nordisk, we can uniquely offer the most convenient and affordable path for patients seeking access to FDA-approved GLP-1s," said Zach Reitano, co-founder and CEO of Ro. "Through our technology, we're dramatically reducing the cost of high-quality care -- making it easier to check your insurance and find the best treatment option -- so that as many patients as possible can achieve their weight loss goals."

Ro's obesity care formulary is one the most comprehensive of any telehealth company, integrating branded cash pay and insurance-eligible options that can be picked up at a retail pharmacy or delivered to one's home. With Ro's GLP-1 Insurance Checker , anyone can verify their benefits coverage for free and find the best possible medication choice at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash. To date, Ro has helped hundreds of thousands of people understand their benefits coverage to get the best medication for them.

For more information on Ro's Body Membership and full suite of GLP-1 options, visit Ro/weightloss .

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including one in every county in the United States, and in 98% of primary care deserts.

See Important Safety Information about GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, at ro/safety-info/glp1

