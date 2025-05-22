The Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) Partners With Amcham Libya, Strengthening United States (US)-Libya Ties For 2026 Summit

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) is proud to announce its partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya (AmCham Libya) for the 2026 edition of the summit, taking place in Tripoli on January 24-26. This collaboration marks a new chapter in fostering stronger economic ties and energy sector partnerships between the U.S. and Libya.

AmCham Libya, known for its role in fostering business and trade relations between the U.S. and Libya, will collaborate closely with LEES to bring high-level participation from U.S. investors and energy companies to the upcoming summit. The 2026 summit will build on the momentum of the highly successful 2025 edition, which featured a dedicated U.S. pavilion, a U.S.-Libya Roundtable, participation from U.S. officials, and a significant delegation of U.S.-based companies. With an expanded presence expected in 2026, the summit will further strengthen U.S.-Libya commercial ties and open new avenues for investment and partnership.

In parallel, LEES 2026 will return with a dedicated U.S.-Libya Roundtable, aimed at advancing dialogue on trade, investment and energy cooperation between the two nations. The 2025 roundtable, moderated by AmCham, brought together senior executives from ConocoPhillips, Nabors and the U.S.-Libya Business Association, alongside U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Jeremy Berndt, to deliver a clear message: U.S. companies are ready to engage and optimistic about Libya's future. The session marked a significant step in strengthening U.S.-Libya commercial ties and underscored serious interest from the American private sector in supporting Libya's energy and economic revival.

“LEES serves as a vital platform for strengthening U.S.-Libya economic ties. We look forward to building on the momentum of past engagement, highlighting American innovation in energy and infrastructure, and expanding avenues for collaboration with Libyan partners. This continued partnership underscores our long-term commitment to supporting Libya's economic growth and stability,” says Debbie Hirst, President of AmCham Libya.

“Our longstanding partnership with AmCham Libya has been instrumental in shaping LEES into a platform for meaningful U.S.-Libya engagement. U.S. companies are the cornerstone of Libya's energy development and continue to play a critical role in driving innovation, investment and capacity building in the sector. We look forward to deepening this collaboration at LEES 2026 and showcasing the vital role of U.S. businesses in Libya's economic future,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.

With dates confirmed for January 24-26, 2026, LEES will return for its fourth edition in Tripoli as the leading event focused on driving international private sector investment in Libya's energy and infrastructure sectors. The summit brings together senior government officials, industry leaders and experts to explore strategies for driving investment, fostering partnerships and unlocking Libya's economic potential.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.

About The Libya Energy&Economic Summit:

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit unites regional and global industry stakeholders to unlock Libya's energy potential. Now entering its fourth year, the summit returns to Tripoli on January 24–26, 2026 to serve as a gateway to investment, collaboration and innovation in Africa's leading oil and gas market. Visit for more information. To sponsor or attend as a delegate, contact ...