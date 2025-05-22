403
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Five Others In Kiru Hydropower Corruption Case
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and five others in Kiru hydropower corruption case, officials said on Thursday.
Malik and others have been accused of corruption in the award of ₹2,200-crore civil works for the hydropower project.
(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)
