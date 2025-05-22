Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Five Others In Kiru Hydropower Corruption Case

CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Five Others In Kiru Hydropower Corruption Case


2025-05-22 08:11:20
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and five others in Kiru hydropower corruption case, officials said on Thursday.

Malik and others have been accused of corruption in the award of ₹2,200-crore civil works for the hydropower project.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN22052025007365015876ID1109582689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search