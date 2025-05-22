Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Named A Top Meeting Hotel In The Middle East & Africa By Cvent

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City today announced it was named the #2 Top Meeting Hotel in the Middle East & Africa by Cvent. The globally recognised Cvent Top Meeting Hotels lists properties that set themselves apart by delivering outstanding MICE experiences through thoughtful event planner collaboration, exceptional service, and tailored event offerings. Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City's strategic online presence attracts event planners by appealing directly to their unique needs and expectations, ensuring the property is at the forefront of critical MICE business opportunities in the region. Rankings are determined based on robust sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world's largest venue-sourcing platforms. This year, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City has been recognized as a Cvent Top Meeting Hotel.

With 16 state-of-the-art meeting spaces including the grand Al Joud Ballroom (1,425 sqm) accommodating up to 850 guests, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City has cemented its status as a premier destination for corporate events, exhibitions, and social celebrations. As part of Dubai's first integrated urban destination, the hotel offers seamless access to expansive event venues, more than 1,600 rooms and suites, diverse food and beverage options, and exclusive lifestyle experiences like the X-Golf Middle East simulator , perfect for post-conference networking.

The property's meeting facilities feature flexible layouts, cutting-edge AV technology , and a dedicated team of event specialists ensuring flawless execution.

“Achieving a spot on the Cvent Top Meeting Hotels list is a prestigious honour that highlights a hotel's ability to engage planners and deliver superior MICE and corporate event experiences,” said Graham Pope, Cvent Vice President, and Hospitality Cloud.“In today's highly competitive, often uncertain environment, it's critical that hotels attract high-margin MICE business by prioritising RFP responses and putting the planner first. Attendee expectations are higher than ever, and resource-constrained event organisers want to collaborate with hotels and venues that understand exactly what they need to bring their vision to life. The properties recognised this year have set a high standard for excellence. Congratulations to Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on this outstanding accomplishment.”

Methodology

Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network between January 2024 and December 2024. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to accurately reflect the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 340,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Event planners sourced more than $18 billion of group business through Cvent's sourcing networks in 2024 alone. The Cvent Supplier Network is part of Cvent's suite of solutions that hotels and destination management organisations rely on to reach more planners, attract MICE business to their properties & destinations, and directly engage with Cvent's global network of more than 145,000 event professionals. Cvent technology enables hotels and venues to efficiently manage their group and corporate travel business, increase revenue, and deliver more profitable results.