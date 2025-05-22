Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Victor King Appointed as Ambassador of Certified Long Distance Riders (CLDR) for Middle-East, Africa, and India

Victor King Appointed as Ambassador of Certified Long Distance Riders (CLDR) for Middle-East, Africa, and India


2025-05-22 08:07:56
(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Long Distance Riders has announced that Victor King, Founder of World of Bikers (WoB), a fast-growing global community uniting motorcycle riders and Co-Founder of Throttle Kings Motorcycle Club, Dubai, UAE, has been appointed as their Ambassador of Certified Long Distance Riders (CLDR) for the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Long Distance Riders (LDR) was founded in 2007 by Jack Powis Jr., who has been a rider for over 50 years, to recognise and certify motorcycle riders who complete endurance challenges. Since its inception, LDR has certified over 2000 riders from across the globe.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring riders from across the world together and recognise their endurance and skill while on two wheels," said Victor. “I will also be working closely with Jack to fully automate the LDR certification process to ensure that all riders attempting CLDR can request, record and submit their documents in real time and enable us to issue certificates and patches promptly,” he added.

Victor, who has been riding motorcycles for over 3 decades, established World of Bikers (WoB) as a community where riders worldwide can share, advise, learn and inspire each other. The community welcomes motorcycle riders and clubs worldwide to join and expand their network through WoB’s inclusive ecosystem. Riders and clubs can register at

“It is a pleasure to have a seasoned rider with over 500,000 miles of experience and pure passion for riding as the ambassador for LDR. His riding experience and tech acumen will make LDR attempts and certifications swifter,” said Jack Powis, Founder of Long-Distance Riders.

Victor also co-founded Throttle Kings Motorcycle Club, a brotherhood dedicated to passion, discipline, and adventure on two wheels. His new role as the Ambassador of LDR, an elite organisation certifying endurance riders, will further promote long-distance riding culture across three continents.

MENAFN22052025007607016356ID1109582651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search