403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
At ‘Make it in the Emirates’: Khalifa Fund’s ASATEER supported project wins ‘Emirati Traditional Crafts’ Award
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 22 May 2025 – The ASATEER project, supported by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), has been awarded the ‘Emirati Traditional Crafts’ at the fourth edition of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum, recognising its innovative contributions and significant role in advancing the UAE’s entrepreneurial and creative landscape.
The judging panel at this prestigious forum, which is recognised as the UAE’s premier industrial gathering that congregates entrepreneurs and innovators across diverse sectors, commended the project for its cultural resonance, originality, and potential to enhance the UAE’s local economy while contributing to the advancement of the design industry.
Mohammed Rashed AlSuwaidi, founder of ASATEER, expressed his immense pride in receiving this recognition, attributing the project’s success to the steadfast support provided by KFED. He stated: “This recognition inspires us to further strengthen our footprint in the local market and explore new growth opportunities, whether through strategic collaborations or financial partnerships.”
AlSuwaidi added: “Our products are deeply rooted in Emirati heritage, inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We are committed to sharing our culture, both its authenticity and modern evolution, with the world through premium craftsmanship. Our participation in several prominent events, including the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), has further fortified our commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly production. Ultimately, we aim to be pioneers in locally sourced Emirati-made design.”
Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, remarked: “We are proud to see ASATEER’s achievement and the growth of other homegrown ventures. This reflects the dynamic nature of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Supporting startups and fostering innovation is central to our mission. Therefore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering such projects, which serve as catalysts for Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic growth.”
The ‘Make in the Emirates’ forum serves as a crucial platform that unites start-ups, investors, and innovators, with the goal of promoting local manufacturing and enhancing innovation, in line with the UAE’s vision for economic growth through entrepreneurial projects and endeavours. The ‘Make in the Emirates’ Awards, one of the key initiatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, recognise excellence and innovation in the industrial sector. These awards celebrate the creative minds and visionaries who aim to shape the future of industry in the UAE and beyond with their bold and ambitious vision. The awards also support the UAE’s transformation into a global hub for manufacturing and innovation and offer a platform for participants to showcase their innovations, achievements, success stories, and contributions to the advancement of the country’s industrial sector.
The judging panel at this prestigious forum, which is recognised as the UAE’s premier industrial gathering that congregates entrepreneurs and innovators across diverse sectors, commended the project for its cultural resonance, originality, and potential to enhance the UAE’s local economy while contributing to the advancement of the design industry.
Mohammed Rashed AlSuwaidi, founder of ASATEER, expressed his immense pride in receiving this recognition, attributing the project’s success to the steadfast support provided by KFED. He stated: “This recognition inspires us to further strengthen our footprint in the local market and explore new growth opportunities, whether through strategic collaborations or financial partnerships.”
AlSuwaidi added: “Our products are deeply rooted in Emirati heritage, inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We are committed to sharing our culture, both its authenticity and modern evolution, with the world through premium craftsmanship. Our participation in several prominent events, including the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), has further fortified our commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly production. Ultimately, we aim to be pioneers in locally sourced Emirati-made design.”
Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, remarked: “We are proud to see ASATEER’s achievement and the growth of other homegrown ventures. This reflects the dynamic nature of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Supporting startups and fostering innovation is central to our mission. Therefore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering such projects, which serve as catalysts for Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic growth.”
The ‘Make in the Emirates’ forum serves as a crucial platform that unites start-ups, investors, and innovators, with the goal of promoting local manufacturing and enhancing innovation, in line with the UAE’s vision for economic growth through entrepreneurial projects and endeavours. The ‘Make in the Emirates’ Awards, one of the key initiatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, recognise excellence and innovation in the industrial sector. These awards celebrate the creative minds and visionaries who aim to shape the future of industry in the UAE and beyond with their bold and ambitious vision. The awards also support the UAE’s transformation into a global hub for manufacturing and innovation and offer a platform for participants to showcase their innovations, achievements, success stories, and contributions to the advancement of the country’s industrial sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment