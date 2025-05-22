Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix: Which Celebrities Will Perform In After-Race Concerts?

With the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix slated to take place at the end of the year, racing fans also look forward to the after-race concerts, a grand spectacle of music and artistry.

Several celebrities have been confirmed to perform in the line-up, with Grand Prix ticket holders having exclusive access for the concerts. Here's a look at the celebrities that will be creating unforgettable nights of entertainment:

Elyanna

The Palestinian-Chilean star will perform on December 5. Elyanna is returning to the UAE capital just months after she was part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour at Zayed Sports City Stadium in January which attracted over 200,000 fans across four sold-out shows.

Her distinctive style merges Arabic music with Latin Rhythms, creating an experimental Arab-pop sound that has captured a global audience. Her major achievements include being the first artist to perform in Arabic at Coachella, releasing the hit EP 'Elyanna' with over 100 million streams.

Post Malone

Post Malone will take the stage on December 5 after practice sessions at Yas Marina Circuit. The artist, known for blending genres, last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Malone is known for chart-topping hits like“Circles,”“Rockstar,”“Sunflower,”. His single“I Had Some Help” released in 2024 also marks a strong move into the country music scene.

Benson Boone

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform on December 4. Boone, the rising star behind smash hits such as Beautiful Things and Slow It Down, is known as one of the most exciting young artists on the planet.

The artist has over ten billion global streams, chart-topping singles, and a sold-out world tour. In February, he was nominated for 'Best New Artist' at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Metallica

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Metallica will headline the after-race concerts on December 6.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide.

Katy Perry

The pop star will perform on December 7. Perry's performances are expected to include the hits Firework, Roar, Dark Horse, and Teenage Dream.

Since her Capitol Records debut in 2008, Perry has sold over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks worldwide, amassing over 115 billion cumulative streams.

Exclusive access for ticket-holders

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders have exclusive access to the After-Race Concerts. Existing ticket holders can enhance their experience by purchasing a Golden Circle upgrade, which provides priority access near the stage.

For Friday events, the Garden on Yas General Access one-day pass offers excellent viewing from the outdoor terrace adjacent to the W Hotel, along with fan zone access and general admission to Friday's concerts. An array of luxurious hospitality packages is also available on the official website.